Gavaskar brilliantly explains why India selectors should immediately pick Yashasvi: ‘There will always be doubt…’

The Rajasthan Royals have had a disappointing season in 2023 so far; after making a strong start to the edition (winning four of their first six matches), the side's campaign faltered as it faced defeats in five of its next seven games. The Royals have a glimmer of hope for a playoff qualification berth but their chances largely depend on favourable results in other matches in the league phase. The Royals will finish their league stage on Friday with the game against Punjab Kings, who are also all but out of the competition. Yashasvi Jaiswal(Sudipta Banerjee)

However, one of the glaring positives for the Royals this season has been the emergence of young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. After a series of indifferent outings in the tournament, Yashasvi stepped up with brilliant performances in 2023; he has scored 575 runs in 13 matches at a stunning strike rate of 166.18. Many fans and former cricketers alike have called for Yashasvi's inclusion in the Indian limited-overs squads, and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also believes that the left-handed opener should get the India cap while he's in form.

Gavaskar reasoned that the batter has the confidence and can perform similarly for India as well, as he is in the right mindset.

“If a batter scores 40-50 runs in T20 in 20-25 balls, he has done well for the team. But if he's a opener, you'd want him to play 15 overs. If he scores century by the time, your team total would easily cross 190-200 mark. That's why, the way Yashasvi has batted in this season, it has made me very happy. He's a technical batter as well,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“I think he's ready and should be given a chance. When a player is in form, and then he gets the chance, his confidence is also sky-rocketed. Especially in international debut, there's always doubt, 'Am I ready for international standard?' If your form isn't good at the time, your doubt increases. So, it's important to be in form at that time,” Gavaskar further said.

Jaiswal is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the season, only behind Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis (702) and Gujarat Titans' star opener Shubman Gill (576).

