'Had no hope; knew they would collapse': Windies legend accuses Indian cricket of 'arrogance', superiority complex

It has been four days since India collapses like a house of cards against Australia on Day 5, losing the World Test Championship final by 209 runs but it appears as if the wounds are still fresh. Team India continues to face flak for their constant fumbles in ICC knockouts. Since the 2013 Champions Trophy, India have messed up eight opportunities of adding an ICC silverware, including two WTC finals. For a team that boasts the biggest match-winners in world cricket, not winning a big event is a mystery even the greatest have failed to crack into. Is the Indian cricket team really marred by superiority complex? (Getty)

In the wake of yet another heavy defeat, strong reactions continue to flood the team, players BCCI. Legendary West Indies pacer Andy Roberts is the latest to criticise India's performance, accusing them of being arrogant and overconfident. With the IPL vs country debate not dying down anytime soon, Roberts, arguably the greatest fast bowler of his time and part of the famous Windies pace quartet reckons India need to get their priorities straight.

"There is this arrogance which has crept into Indian cricket and through this, India have underestimated the rest of the world. India must decide what their focus is—Test cricket or limited overs cricket. T20 cricket will run its course. There is no contest between bat and ball there," Roberts, told Mid-Day.

"I expected India to show their batting strength. I saw no bright spot in the final although Ajinkya Rahane fought hard; got hit on his hand. Shubman Gill looks good when he plays those shots, but he stands on leg stump and is often dismissed bowled or caught behind. He has good hands, but he must get behind the ball. Virat Kohli, though, got a brute of a delivery from Mitchell Starc in the first innings. India have some very good players mind you, but they have not performed creditably away from home."

The moment Australia piled 469 in the first innings, India were forced to play catch up. The gulf expanded further when India wilted under pressure and responded with 296. Chasing history in the fourth innings – 444 to win – there was some semblance of hope when Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane finished Day 4 with the score of 164/3. But as they say, old habits die hard. Team, India buckled and how? Losing 7 wickets for 70 runs allowing the match to get over in the first session itself.

That India have repeatedly gone down without a fight is what has been the biggest let down. Look at the Champions Trophy final of 2017, the 2019 World Cup semi-final, the WTC final of 2021 or the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia – it has been a pattern detrimental to the team's chances. Once India were left with the task of chasing down the highest successful fourth innings total, Roberts knew there was no chance. "I harboured no such hopes. I knew they would collapse. The batting in both innings was bad," he added.

