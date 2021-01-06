Happy Birthday Kapil Dev: Kohli, Sachin, BCCI and others wish former Indian captain on his 62nd birthday

cricket

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 12:18 IST

Wishes pour in on social media as former Indian captain Kapil Dev turned 62 on Wednesday. Cricket fans and former cricketer from different corners of the world wished the world cup winning captain. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and shared some of Kapil Dev’s career highlights.

9031 intl. runs 💪

687 intl. wickets ☝️

First player to take 200 ODI wickets 👌

Only player to pick over 400 wickets & score more than 5000 runs in Tests 👊



Wishing @therealkapildev - #TeamIndia's greatest all-rounder and 1983 World Cup-winning Captain - a very happy birthday 👏 pic.twitter.com/75lmx0gin2 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

Indian captain Virat Kohli wished Kapil Dev on his 62nd birthday and wrote, “Happy Birthday @therealkapildev. Wishing you happy times ahead for you and your family. Have a wonderful and a healthy year ahead.”

Happy Birthday @therealkapildev 🎂. Wishing you happy times ahead for you and your family. Have a wonderful and a healthy year ahead. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 6, 2021

Aakash Chopra wished Kapil Dev and prayed for his good health. “Wishing @therealkapildev a very happy birthday Pray for good health and happiness,” Chopra wrote on Twitter.

“Happy birthday @therealkapildev aaji! Wishing you a year full of happiness & health,” wrote Sachin Tendulkar.

Happy birthday @therealkapildev paaji!

Wishing you a year full of happiness & health. pic.twitter.com/J86R25hb8g — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 6, 2021

Former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh wrote, “Here’s wishing the greatest cricketer of India @therealkapildev a very happy birthday. No one has had as much an impact on the game in India, as you have, paaji. Have a great year.”

Here’s wishing the greatest cricketer of India @therealkapildev a very happy birthday. No one has had as much an impact on the game in India, as you have, paaji. Have a great year #Legend #KapilDev pic.twitter.com/KHdo6rN6sC — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) January 6, 2021

“A very happy birthday to #KapilDev. I didn’t think I would say this to one of the greatest cricketers of our time but wish you lots of happiness and golf!” wrote veteran cricketer commentator Harsha Bhogle.