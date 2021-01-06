e-paper
Happy Birthday Kapil Dev: Kohli, Sachin, BCCI and others wish former Indian captain on his 62nd birthday

Happy Birthday Kapil Dev: Kohli, Sachin, BCCI and others wish former Indian captain on his 62nd birthday

Wishes pour in on social media as 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev celebrates his 62nd birthday today.

cricket Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 12:18 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of former India captain Kapil Dev
File photo of former India captain Kapil Dev(Getty Images)
         

Wishes pour in on social media as former Indian captain Kapil Dev turned 62 on Wednesday. Cricket fans and former cricketer from different corners of the world wished the world cup winning captain. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and shared some of Kapil Dev’s career highlights.

 

Indian captain Virat Kohli wished Kapil Dev on his 62nd birthday and wrote, “Happy Birthday @therealkapildev. Wishing you happy times ahead for you and your family. Have a wonderful and a healthy year ahead.”

 

Aakash Chopra wished Kapil Dev and prayed for his good health. “Wishing @therealkapildev a very happy birthday Pray for good health and happiness,” Chopra wrote on Twitter.

 

“Happy birthday @therealkapildev aaji! Wishing you a year full of happiness & health,” wrote Sachin Tendulkar.

 

Former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh wrote, “Here’s wishing the greatest cricketer of India @therealkapildev a very happy birthday. No one has had as much an impact on the game in India, as you have, paaji. Have a great year.”

 

“A very happy birthday to #KapilDev. I didn’t think I would say this to one of the greatest cricketers of our time but wish you lots of happiness and golf!” wrote veteran cricketer commentator Harsha Bhogle.

 

