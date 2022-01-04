'He does it every single time': Twitter on fire after 'Lord Shardul Thakur' takes three wickets to peg South Africa back

Shardul Thakur's impressive spell on the second day's wicket at the Wanderers has helped India regain control of the second Test of the three-match series against South Africa. The 30-year-old Shardul picked three quick wickets to reduce South Africa to 102 for four at the stroke of lunch.

It all started with Shardul removing SA skipper Dean Elgar, who nicked it behind for Rishabh Pant to pouch an easy catch. The gritty 74-run stand between Elgar and Keegan Petersen was broken by Shardul and he followed it up with two more wickets.

Often hailed as the man with the golden arm, Shardul then removed Petersen. The well-set South African batter was batting on 62 when he went to drive a length delivery that was pitched slightly wide. He nicked it to Mayank Agarwal at the second slip as the Indian camp erupted in joy.

The recent batting contributions from Shardul doesn't give proof of his batting prowess. He had scored just 14 runs across two innings in the Test series opener in Centurion and a duck in Johannesburg. But the bowling all-rounder made his presence felt with the ball with the triple strike on Tuesday.

Shardul's wicket-taking spree continued further as he plucked the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen, completing India's remarkable turnaround on the second day of the Test. Batting on 1 off 17 deliveries, van der Dussen got an inside edge before Pant managed to get his gloves under the ball and complete the catch. South Africa still trail India by 100 runs. India scored 202 in their first innings.

Twitter was all praise for Shardul, who inflicted three blows to magnify India's chances of winning the Test and sealing their maiden series win in the Rainbow nation. In his 10 Test matches so far, Shardul has picked two or more wickets on seven occasions, giving a glimpse of his ability with the ball.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer also heaped praise on Shardul in his hilarious manner. "Lord Shardul and team India believe in fair play. That's why Lord never bowls to new batsmen, he's only brought on once there is a partnership and the batsmen are set. Lord still gets them out though," he wrote.

Lord Shardul and team India believe in fair play. That's why Lord never bowls to new batsmen, he's only brought on once there is a partnership and the batsmen are set. Lord still gets them out though 😄 #SAvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 4, 2022

Here's how Twitter reacted to Shardul's impressive bowling show on Day 2:

He does it every single time- Shardul Thakur, the Partnership-Breaker! #INDvsSA — Uday Joshi (@udayjoshi98) January 4, 2022

Should have thinked twice before disrespecting the Lord Shardul Thakur#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/WNMBjMi1GW — Jainarayan 🤞🤞 (@Jai1359688457) January 4, 2022

There are only three things which are truly inevitable:

1) Death

2) Taxes

3) Lord Shardul Thakur @imShard #INDvsSA — Shikhar (He/Him) (@Shikhar__T) January 4, 2022

Ways of Bowlers to get wickets:

Jasprit Bumrah: Yorker

Mohd. Shami: Reverse Swing, Bouncer

Mohd. Siraj: Inswingers

Ravi Ashwin: CarromBall

LORD Shardul: Just Bowls#LordShardul #INDvSA #CricketTwitter — Aaditya Srivastava (@Ex_Introvert007) January 4, 2022

Lord Shardul waits for people to doubt him so he could prove them wrong. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 4, 2022

