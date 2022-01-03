Home / Cricket / India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Kohli & Co seek coveted series win at Wanderers
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Kohli & Co seek coveted series win at Wanderers

  • India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Follow Live Score and Updates of the IND vs SA 2nd Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
IND vs SA Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: India's captain Virat Kohli
IND vs SA Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: India's captain Virat Kohli(AP)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 11:28 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: A confident Indian unit will look to clinch their maiden Test series win in South Africa as they face the hosts in the second Test at the Wanderers. An impressive record at the Wanderers magnifies India's chances of starting the year on a positive note and repeating the overseas success of 2021 that had started with the Gabba breach. In the Test series opener in Centurion, KL Rahul scored 123 before Mohammed Shami's match haul of eight wickets jostled the hosts, who could not get past 200 in both the innings. India now look to seal the series win in Johannesburg. India boast an impressive record at the Wanderers stadium, having never lost a Test match at the venue. In five Tests played at Johannesburg, India have won twice and drawn thrice.  The Indian team won the third Test in 2018 by 63 runs on an extremely tough pitch. 

 

Follow the LIVE updates of IND vs SA 2nd Test, Day 1:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 03, 2022 11:42 AM IST

    ‘Just a matter of few hours’

  • Jan 03, 2022 11:41 AM IST

    History beckons India

    It was at the Wanderers in 2018 when the foundation of India's dominant run in Test cricket was laid. After nearly four seasons, the Kohli-led unit is back at the venue, aiming to seal the coveted series win on the South African turf.

  • Jan 03, 2022 11:28 AM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd Test, Day 1: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the second Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg. India are in a good position and will look to seal their maiden Test series win in South Africa. In their history of touring South Africa since the country was re-admitted into international cricket since 1991, India boast an impressive record at the Wanderers stadium, having never lost a Test match here. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!

Topics
indian cricket team india vs south africa
cricket

Rahul Dravid reveals reason behind Virat Kohli's absence from press conferences

  • Kohli's controversial statements on his white-ball captaincy last month which contradicted that the remarks earlier made by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly exposed an underlying issue between the former and the administrators.
Head Coach of Team India Rahul Dravid with Indian Test captain Virat Kohli(ANI)
Head Coach of Team India Rahul Dravid with Indian Test captain Virat Kohli(ANI)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 11:32 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
cricket

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Kohli & Co eye series win

  • India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Follow Live Score and Updates of the IND vs SA 2nd Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
IND vs SA Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: India's captain Virat Kohli(AP)
IND vs SA Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: India's captain Virat Kohli(AP)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 11:28 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
cricket

Ex-India opener's bold prediction as Kohli and Co eye historic series win

  • Wanderers surface could act quicker than the one in Centurion, giving bowlers a slight upper hand on the opening Day of the second Test.
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Dean Elgar with Virat Kohli.(REUTERS)
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Dean Elgar with Virat Kohli.(REUTERS)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 11:23 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
cricket

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley tests positive for COVID-19

Hockley, who is fully vaccinated, took a PCR test after experiencing mild symptoms and is currently isolating at home.
Cricket Australia appointed Nick Hockley(Getty Images)
Cricket Australia appointed Nick Hockley(Getty Images)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 11:19 AM IST
PTI
cricket

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Hafeez set to retire from international cricket

The 41-year-old top-order batter has signed up with Lahore Qalandars for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League and will continue to be available for franchise cricket around the world
Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez(AP)
Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez(AP)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 11:17 AM IST
PTI
cricket

Gambhir backs 'exceptional' Kohli after Centurion failure, offers key advice

  • Kohli's similar dismissals in the first Test against South Africa created quite a discussion over his form amid his 768 days long century drought
Gautam Gambhir; Virat Kohli
Gautam Gambhir; Virat Kohli
Published on Jan 03, 2022 11:09 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
cricket

'His confidence will be high': Childhood coach vouches for Virat Kohli

  • Kohli in 2013 had scored 119 & 96 in Johannesburg, producing a batting masterclass and helping India set the hosts a seemingly impossible target of 458 runs.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli on the the first day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and India, at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday(ANI)
Indian skipper Virat Kohli on the the first day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and India, at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday(ANI)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 10:50 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
cricket

Rahul Dravid rewinds to maiden Test hundred against South Africa

  • After breaching South Africa's fortress in Centurion, the Virat Kohli-led unit will now look to seal the country's maiden Test series win in the Rainbow nation.
India coach Rahul Dravid.&nbsp;(Getty)
India coach Rahul Dravid. (Getty)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 10:01 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
cricket

Manjrekar points out a major problem behind team management backing Rahane

  • In his last 19 Tests, which dates back November 2019, Rahane has averaged only 27.75, scoring 888 runs in 33 innings with just one century, that magnificent 112 in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne against Australia in December 2020
Sanjay Manjrekar; Ajinkya Rahane
Sanjay Manjrekar; Ajinkya Rahane
Published on Jan 03, 2022 09:49 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
cricket

Watch: Hasnain stars on BBL debut, takes stunning triple-wicket maiden

  • Hasnain eventually finished with three for 20 which played a crucial role in Thunder defending the mighty total as Strikers were bundled out for 144
Mohammad Hasnain(Twitter/BBL)
Mohammad Hasnain(Twitter/BBL)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 09:03 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
cricket

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Why Wanderers is Team India's fortress away from home?

  • India have never lost a Test at the Wanderers. They played five at the venue and won twice - by 123 runs in 2006 and by 63 runs in 2018 - while three others ended in a draw.
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of South Africa's batsman Lungi Ngidi, far right, during the fifth day of the Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of South Africa's batsman Lungi Ngidi, far right, during the fifth day of the Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021(AP)
Updated on Jan 03, 2022 09:09 AM IST
ByAratrick Mondal
cricket

Johannesburg weather forecast: Rain likely to interrupt play in patches

The weather forecast for the second Test doesn't look promising as rain is likely to hinder the action on Day 1 in Johannesburg.
Image used for representational purpose&nbsp;(AP)
Image used for representational purpose (AP)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 07:19 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
cricket

'We saw the value of that in Rahul's 100': Dravid on senior batter's poor run 

India coach Rahul Dravid when asked about the same in the pre-match conference ahead of the second Test, which starts from Monday, backed the player, stating batting in these conditions are not as easy it looks.
India's Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara walk off(Action Images via Reuters)
India's Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara walk off(Action Images via Reuters)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 07:05 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
cricket

Ashwin reveals ‘landmark moment’ of his career ahead of Johannesburg Test

  •  India's leading off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed the “landmark moment” of his career ahead of the second Test against South Africa.
Ravichandran Ashwin on his official YouTube channel.(YouTube/ R Ashwin)
Ravichandran Ashwin on his official YouTube channel.(YouTube/ R Ashwin)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 07:03 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
cricket

Virat Kohli revival: Less on the front, more on the back foot

“If you come on the front foot and the bowler bowls short of a length outside off-stump, there is less chance of getting scoring shots…. He has to develop the back foot shots as well,” says former India opening batman and team manager, Lalchand Rajput
India's Virat Kohli in action.(REUTERS)
India's Virat Kohli in action.(REUTERS)
Updated on Jan 02, 2022 11:35 PM IST
BySanjjeev K Samyal, Somshuvra Laha, Mumbai/kolkata
