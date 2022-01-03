India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Kohli & Co seek coveted series win at Wanderers
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: A confident Indian unit will look to clinch their maiden Test series win in South Africa as they face the hosts in the second Test at the Wanderers. An impressive record at the Wanderers magnifies India's chances of starting the year on a positive note and repeating the overseas success of 2021 that had started with the Gabba breach. In the Test series opener in Centurion, KL Rahul scored 123 before Mohammed Shami's match haul of eight wickets jostled the hosts, who could not get past 200 in both the innings. India now look to seal the series win in Johannesburg. India boast an impressive record at the Wanderers stadium, having never lost a Test match at the venue. In five Tests played at Johannesburg, India have won twice and drawn thrice. The Indian team won the third Test in 2018 by 63 runs on an extremely tough pitch.
It was at the Wanderers in 2018 when the foundation of India's dominant run in Test cricket was laid. After nearly four seasons, the Kohli-led unit is back at the venue, aiming to seal the coveted series win on the South African turf.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the second Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg. India are in a good position and will look to seal their maiden Test series win in South Africa. In their history of touring South Africa since the country was re-admitted into international cricket since 1991, India boast an impressive record at the Wanderers stadium, having never lost a Test match here. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!
