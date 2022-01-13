'He gets out in the same way and he'll get more exposed overseas': Ex-India bowler claims Agarwal has 'technical faults'

In his last 14 innings in away Tests, Mayank Agarwal has scored just one half-century – the 60 he made against South Africa in Centurion. Clearly, the India opener has struggled to crack the code batting overseas of late. In the following two Tests in Johannesburg and Cape Town, Agarwal failed to make the most of his opportunities with scores of 9, 17, 3 and 7, and thus preventing India from getting useful starts.

Given his low string of scores playing away from home, Ajit Agarkar feels Agarwal has missed out on a great chance to cement his place in the Playing XI. The former India pacer reckons the 30-year-old batter has certain technical errors which come to the fore when batting overseas against quality bowling attacks.

"He has wasted a chance because he started the series well. It is not easy when Rabada is in such good rhythm, the way he was bowling, but he [Mayank] has technical faults. He gets out in the same way and he will get more exposed, especially, in overseas conditions."

Agarwal looked in good nick in India's second innings but couldn't do much to a brilliant delivery from Kagiso Rabada, edging the ball to first slip. On current form, with KL Rahul looking good, Agarwal is likely to miss out to Rohit Sharma whenever he is declared match fit. A big reason why Agarwal is not getting runs overseas as per Agarkar is the fact that he is not the team's No. 1 or 2 preference as its opener and hence hasn't received too many chances to bat away from home.

"He could have done very little with this ball because it was close to the off-stump on a good length, moved away slightly after pitching and bounced as well. Mayank Agarwal has not played much in overseas conditions as well because he is the third or fourth opener," explained Agarkar.