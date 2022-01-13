India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara look to steer India's lead
- India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Follow Live score and updates of the third day of the Cape Town decider as Team Indian look to add to their lead of 70 in the second innings of the Test match.
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: 11 wickets fell on the second day that witnessed Keegan Petersen emulate what Virat Kohli did for India, although in a failed attempt to take South Africa past the innings-innings total. A valiant 70 off 166 helped South Africa set the base to nullify the lead, but Mohammed Shami's double whammy in the second session and Jasprit Bumrah's seventh five-wicket haul denied Petersen any help from the other end as South Africa were folded for 210 runs, 13 short of equalling India's total. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen then struck early to remove both the openers but India still ended the day with happy face as Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara managed to hand on and will resume Day 3 with the aim to add to their existing lead of 70 runs.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jan 13, 2022 12:46 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Updates: ‘Best in the world’
Former England captain Michael Vaughan reserved the best compliment for Jasprit Bumrah. READ
-
Jan 13, 2022 12:37 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score: Highest chases in Cape Town
Australia (2002) - 334/6 against South Africa
South Africa (2011) - 236/2 against Australia
South Africa (2007) - 211/5 against India
-
Jan 13, 2022 12:32 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Updates: Onus on Kohli, Pujara
Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara had stabilised the Indian innings after the early blows of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal on Day 1, and the team would be pinning their hopes on the duo once again.
-
Jan 13, 2022 12:24 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score: Sensational Shami!
“More than the fear, he was threatening throughout the day, in this innings, and probably throughout the series. The kind of lengths which he bowled, kept testing the batter. Ask any top batsman. No one would want to face him," Gambhir said about Shami after his two-wicket over turned the SA innings on its head. READ
-
Jan 13, 2022 12:17 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Updates, 3rd Test: Nothing to add!
Marco Jansen and Jasprit Bumrah were caught in a war of words in the second Test after the former bowled a barrage of bouncers towards the Indian bowler
On Wednesday, however, Bumrah returned the favour and eventually bowled Jansen out with a peach.
-
Jan 13, 2022 12:14 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score: Bumrah runs through the SA batting order
The speedster scalped five wickets in the South African first innings of the third Test as the hosts were bundled out for 210 in the final session of Day 2, handing India a lead of 13 runs. With his 5-wicket haul, he joined India legend Kapil Dev and Irfan Pathan in a unique list. READ
-
Jan 13, 2022 12:11 PM IST
IND vs SA Live: Day 2 Recap
Indian pace bowlers produced a stunning performance to bowl the South Africans out on 210, giving India a 13-run cushion in the second innings. Mayank Agarwal (7) and KL Rahul (10) disappointed with the bat once again in the Test but Indian Test captain Virat Kohli produced a similar grit, while Pujara saw off the South African pacers in the final hour of Day 2.
-
Jan 13, 2022 11:55 AM IST
Histoy beckons Virat Kohli
Presently on 7947 runs, Kohli needs 53 runs more to reach the milestone of 8000 runs in Test cricket. He will become the sixth Indian batter to the feat after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag. He will also become the fifth fastest Indian to the feat in terms of innings needed, after Sachin, Dravid, Sehwag and Gavaskar.
-
Jan 13, 2022 11:40 AM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the third day of the Cape Town decider between India and South Africa. Will Kohli and Pujara manage to add to India's present lead of 70 or will the Rabada-led South African pace attack stop the duo?
Get our daily newsletter
He has technical faults. Will get more exposed overseas: Ex-IND pacer on Agarwal
- In his last 14 innings in away Tests, Mayank Agarwal has scored just one half-century – the 60 he made against South Africa in Centurion. Clearly, the India opener has struggled to crack the code batting overseas of late.
IND vs SA Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: Kohli, Pujara aim to add to India's lead
- India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Follow Live score and updates of the third day of the Cape Town decider as Team Indian look to add to their lead of 70 in the second innings of the Test match.
IND vs SA: Vaughan, Steyn reserve ultimate praise for ‘best in the world’ Bumrah
- Bumrah's seventh five-wicket haul helped India fold the hosts for 210 in Cape Town
Watch: India dugout gets behind team with unique synchronised clap
- While it was the first of its kind noticed at the Indian dugout, this unique act was earlier used by the Saurashtra team during the 2018/19 tournament.
'Ask any top batsman. No one would want to face him': Gambhir praises IND pacer
- Impressed with his wonderful spell, former India opener Gautam Gambhir lavished high praise for the 31-year-old pacer, calling him the most threatening bowler of the series.
Usman Khawaja to open for Australia, Marcus Harris dropped for final Ashes Test
'I don't pay attention to outside noise': Jasprit Bumrah
- Riding on Bumrah's efforts, India bundled out South Africa for 210 in their first innings on Day 2 of the ongoing Test in Cape Town and took a slender lead of 13 runs.
Pollock urges India to ‘respect’ senior player ‘for what he has done’
- The former South African captain emphasised on the need for proper communication with the Indian senior player.
Keegan Petersen earns massive praise from De Villiers after staging lone fight
- The right-handed batter completed his second half-century in the longer format of the game and went on to score 72 before getting out to Jasprit Bumrah in the final session of the day.
'Ravi gave him a rocket': Gavaskar reveals how Shastri triggered Shami's revival
- Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar narrated an interesting story about how Ravi Shastri played a huge role in Mohammed Shami's coming of age.
IND vs SA: Bumrah five-for gives India slight advantage in Cape Town Test
Why I'm hooked on Inside Edge
- Cricket, politics, cricket politics, guns, roses and sex. This is a show with plenty of masala, but also deep insight into the world of cricket and a playful sense of subversion.
IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah completes Cape Town return with dream five-wicket haul
England's Barmy Army takes dig at Kohli, India's Bharat Army gives savage reply
- The Indian cricket team's official global supporters' group, The Bharat Army, has come up with a befitting reply to its compatriot Barmy Army's dig at Virat Kohli.