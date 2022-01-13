India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara look to steer India's lead

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: 11 wickets fell on the second day that witnessed Keegan Petersen emulate what Virat Kohli did for India, although in a failed attempt to take South Africa past the innings-innings total. A valiant 70 off 166 helped South Africa set the base to nullify the lead, but Mohammed Shami's double whammy in the second session and Jasprit Bumrah's seventh five-wicket haul denied Petersen any help from the other end as South Africa were folded for 210 runs, 13 short of equalling India's total. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen then struck early to remove both the openers but India still ended the day with happy face as Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara managed to hand on and will resume Day 3 with the aim to add to their existing lead of 70 runs.

