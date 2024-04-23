‘He wasn’t even going to play': David Warner's revelation on Delhi Capitals breakaway star Abishek Porel in IPL 2024

Young Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel has become an integral part of the Delhi Capitals batting unit in IPL 2024. But the attacking left-handed was not going to start in the XI when the tournament began, revealed DC's Australian star David Warner. Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel (R) plays a shot(AFP)

In DC's first game against the Punjab Kings, Porel was named among the five Impact Players but the team management planned to include Mukesh Kumar in the second innings as they were batting first. But things changed midway as DC lost quick wickets and in order to have a decent total on the board, Porel was brought in as an Impact Player.

The move worked wonders as Porel smashed an unbeaten 32 off just nine balls and never looked back.

The 21-year-old has been scoring a strike rate of 162 in this year's IPL.

"Abishek Porel has been outstanding as. Abishek wasn't even going to play in the first game, but we'd lost early wickets and then came in as an impact player. I think he had nine balls or something and he got 30-odd runs. That changed the game and then the other day as well, he played very well. he is going to be a very good player," Warner said.

Having won three out of eight outings so far, DC will look to turn things around in the remaining matches of the 17th edition.

DC are at No.8 in the points table with only three wins in eight matches. If they have to make it to the playoffs then they will need to win five of their remaining six matches. david wWarner agreed that they had not been at their best.

"We're not where we want to be for the team's sake. We'd like to win a few more games. But we've got to win the next remainder to obviously compete in the finals. So for us, it's about doing as best as we can. Hopefully, we can play each game like we did against Gujarat," he reflected.

"We've got a little bit of improving to do, both with bat and the ball. If we can minimise the totals, it would be great. And then if we bat first, try and put a big total on the board and defend it," the Aussie batter added.

Warner further highlighted that Delhi Capitals has a dangerous bowling attack. He stated, “Cannot fault the way the guys are training and preparing. It's just sometimes in the games that the execution isn't there. And we know when we take wickets up front and early, we're a very dangerous bowling attack.”

The Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in their next match of IPL 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.