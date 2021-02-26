ICC reacts after Yusuf Pathan announces retirement from cricket

International Cricket Council (ICC) reacted after India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. ICC took to Twitter to highlight the achievements of two-time World Cup winner – 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup – Yusuf Pathan.

“India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winner Yusuf Pathan announces his retirement from all forms of cricket,” tweeted ICC after Pathan made the announcement on Twitter.

India’s 2007 @T20WorldCup and 2011 @cricketworldcup winner Yusuf Pathan announces his retirement from all forms of cricket. pic.twitter.com/pxYgU13hrP — ICC (@ICC) February 26, 2021





Pathan, elder brother of former India seamer Irfan, played 57 ODIs and scored 810 runs at a strike-rate of 113.60 with two hundreds and three fifties.

Besides, he also featured in 22 T20 Internationals in which he made 236 runs at a strike-rate of 146.58.

He was a part of Kolkata Knight Riders' triumphs in the Indian Premier League and last played for India in 2012.

Here is how fans reacted to Yusuf Pathan’s decision to retire from all forms of cricket

Indian Cricketer Yusuf Pathan retired from all-forms of cricket. Thank you, Yusuf Pathan for the memories. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 26, 2021

An explosive batsman 💥

An useful bowler 💪

A Champion all rounder ✌

Thank you #YusufPathan for many memories. Happy Retirement 🙏@iamyusufpathan pic.twitter.com/juX3kuNVop — ʀᴏꜱʜᴀɴ ᴀɢʀᴀᴡᴀʟ (@RoshanAgrawal98) February 26, 2021

Happy Retirement Yusuf Pathan ❤ pic.twitter.com/vSFtfdFjWQ — 𝐃 𝐒 45 (@ImDs45_) February 26, 2021

Yusuf Pathan's innings against New Zealand when we were chasing always stays in my heart. In IPL he was an underrated legend, with so many match-winning knocks for both RR and KKR. Happy retirement #yusufpathan bhai ❤ pic.twitter.com/ME19kYQCEB — Ashwin Ravi (@ashwin_ravi07) February 26, 2021

﻿

"I still remember the day when I wore the India jersey for the first time. I didn't only wear the jersey that day, but I took upon my family's, coach's, friends the whole country's and my own expectations on my shoulders as well," Pathan recalled.

"Winning two World Cups for India and lifting Sachin Tendulkar on my shoulders were some of the best moments of my career. I made my international debut under M S Dhoni, IPL debut under Shane Warne, Ranji debut under Jacob Martin and would like to thank them for believing in me," he added.

Yusuf Pathan was not the only Indian cricketer who announced his retirement on Friday. Earlier in the day, medium pacer R Vinay Kumar too decided to hang his boots.

(With PTI inputs)

