Yusuf Pathan's top 5 knocks that will always be cherished by cricket fans

India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan on Friday announced retirement from all forms of cricket. The 38-year-old Pathan was part of the inaugural T20 World Cup-winning side in 2007 and also the one that triumphed in the 2011 ODI World Cup at home.

Yusuf informed about his retirement through a social media post and thanked friends, fans and coaches for their support and love.

“The time has come today for me to put a full stop to this innings of my life. I officially announce retirement from all forms of the game,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Pathan played 57 ODIs and scored 810 runs at a strike-rate of 113.60 with two hundreds and three fifties. He also featured in 22 T20Is where he scored 236 runs at a strike-rate of 146.58.

On the day of his retirement, let’s have a look at his top five knocks.

1. 37-ball century against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2010

It was the third season of the Indian Premier League and Pathan was with Rajasthan Royals. In one of the league stage games, the Royals were chasing a mammoth 213-run target. They tottering at 40/3 in the seventh over and the situation worsened as the scorecard read 66/4 in the 10th over.

But Pathan had some other plans. He smashed the MI bowlers all around the park and struck a 37-ball ton with nine fours and eight sixes. Unfortunately, his rollicking knock went in vain as Mumbai Indians won the game by 4 runs.

2. 123 off 96 balls against New Zealand in Bengaluru, 2010

New Zealand were touring India and it was the 4th ODI of the 5-match series. India were chasing a 316-run target and had a decent start as Gautam Gambhir and Parthiv Patel stitched a 67-run stand for the opening wicket. But the middle order tumbled and hosts were reduced to 188 for 5 when Pathan took charge. He smashed his maiden ODI century and remained unbeaten on 123. His innings included 7 boundaries and as many sixes.

India won that game by 5 wickets and Pathan bagged the Man of the Match award.

3. 105 off 70 balls against South Africa in 2011 in Centurion

India and South Africa locked horns in the 5th ODI of the 5-match series which was tied 2-2. While chasing a 268-run target in 46 overs (reduced as per D/L method), India were struggling at 119 for 8. Then came Yusuf Pathan and smashed a quickfire 105 off 70 balls including 8 boundaries and as many sixes.

Unfortunately, he fell in the 36th over and India lost the game by 33 runs.

4. 56 runs off 39 balls for RR in IPL 2008 final

Pathan was part of Rajasthan Royals which won the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008. Opponents Chennai Super Kings were in a comfortable position when Pathan came into bat. He scored a scintillating 56 off 39 deliveries, guiding Shane Warne-led side to victory.

Pathan was involved in a crucial 65-run partnership with Shane Watson for the 4th wicket. Before that, he had also scalped 3 wickets and was adjudged Man of the Match in the finale.

5. 72 off 22 balls for KKR against SRH in IPL 2014

Yusuf Pathan was also a part of Kolkata Knight Riders' triumph in the Indian Premier League in 2014 under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy. However, there was a moment when KKR’s chances to finish in top two in the league stage seemed less.

In pursuit of a 161-run target, KKR were reduced to 78 for 4 when Pathan took the centre stage. His blistering knock of 72 from just 22 deliveries took them closer to victory. The Knight Riders finished in the top 2 and went on to lift the trophy that year.

