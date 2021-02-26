‘Please talk about Stuart Broad's 8 for 15, What kind of a wicket was that’: Ojha slams criticism of 3rd Test pitch
- Former England captains Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen and Alastair Cook have criticised the pitch in the third Test.
There has been a lot of talk about the pitches during the ongoing four-match Test series between India and England. After India won the second Test in Chennai, many former cricketers criticised the Chepauk pitch for being a rank turner. India batsmen managed to score 300 in both the innings in Chennai but England were unable to withstand the onslaught from the Indian spinners.
All the attention turned towards the pink ball Test in Ahmedabad and England decided to play three seamers for the third Test match. But it proved to be a blunder as the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium assisted the spinners.
Axar Patel wreaked havoc as he picked up 11 wickets in the third Test that finished in just 2 days. India took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series after their 10-wicket thrashing of England in Ahmedabad. But the talk about the pitch hasn’t gone away.
READ | They 'are the real batsmen': Gavaskar on tackling spin
Former England captains Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen and Alastair Cook have criticised the pitch in the third Test. But the wicket in Motera has been defended by former India spinner Pragyan Ojha, who said that people start criticising the pitch as soon as ‘it starts turning and bouncing’.
"Please talk about Stuart Broad's 8 for 15, the wicket that he was bowling on in that match. What kind of a wicket was that? If the Test finishes in 2 or 3 days in seaming conditions where there is grass that's absolutely fine. But the moment it starts turning and bouncing, that's when you say it's not a 5-day wicket or a Test-match wicket," Ojha said on Sports Today.
"Definition of a Test match is - you have to be tested on any surface. It is not written that you will be tested on seaming track and not on tracks which is assisting the spinners."
"Our bowlers were brilliant but if you see the line and length, every ball that Ashwin and Axar were bowling it was hitting the stumps. When you're playing on a turning or seaming track, when you see the ball jumping and turning, it is easy for you to get distracted.
"But our bowlers, they focussed on the line and length, that's when you get the LBW and that's when the ball which turns away or comes in will be more effective," Ojha concluded.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Please talk about Broad's 8 for 15, What kind of a wicket was that’: Ojha
- Former England captains Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen and Alastair Cook have criticised the pitch in the third Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
They 'are the real batsmen': Gavaskar on tackling spin
- A case in point is his last innings in Test cricket when he scored a gritty 96 in the second innings on a vicious turner in Bengaluru. His efforts went in vain as India lost the match and the series to Pakistan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A lot of people were relieved when Jaddu got injured': Kohli on Axar's impact
- India vs England, 3rd Test: He was awarded the man of the match award for his spectacular performance against England in his home ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need to stand up & take notice: Kohli lauds 'modern-day legend' of Test cricket
- “I think we need to stand up and take notice of what Ashwin has done. In Tests, he is a modern-day legend. As a captain, I am so pleased he is in my team,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ravichandran Ashwin: 400, and firing on all cylinders
- This is a man who has been the fastest in the world to reach 200, 250 and 350 Test wickets, and yet derided for being someone who thrives only on home conditions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India don't complain about playing on green decks: Swann on pitch criticism
- Ind vs Eng: The visitors were bundled out for 112 and 81 in consecutive days as India completed a 10-wicket win to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series. A total of 17 wickets fell on the second day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England's 81 all-out is their lowest Test total ever against India
- Ind vs Eng: England had registered their previous lowest-total against India back in 1971 at the Oval. BS Chandrashekhar scalped 6 wickets to restrict Ray Illingworth-led England for 101 in the second innings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: England go from dust to dust in two days against India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘It's for ICC to decide whether Motera pitch is fit for purpose, not players’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli eclipses Dhoni's captaincy record with 22nd Test win on home soil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saurashtra, Chandigarh secure three wins on the trot in Vijay Hazare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand, Assam register hat-trick of wins in in Vijay Hazare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli slams 'below-par' batting of both sides after India win in 2 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricket crowds in Karachi increased to 50% for PSL games
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Lost 7-8 kilos in lockdown': Ashwin reveals secret behind dream run in Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox