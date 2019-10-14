e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

After World Cup furore, ICC scraps boundary count rule

In the 2019 World Cup final, England’s tally of more boundaries than New Zealand in the match helped the hosts win the title for the first time in its history.

cricket Updated: Oct 14, 2019 22:12 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Martin Guptill of New Zealand reacts as he is run out on the final ball of the Super Over by Jos Buttler of England during the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and England at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Martin Guptill of New Zealand reacts as he is run out on the final ball of the Super Over by Jos Buttler of England during the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and England at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
         

The contentious boundary count rule that resulted in England winning the 2019 World Cup despite the final against New Zealand ending in a tie has been scrapped by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and will no longer be used at future ICC events.

The ICC’s Chief Executive Committee on Monday however agreed that the use of a Super Over as a way to decide results at ICC events will be retained. “Both the Cricket Committee and CEC agreed it was an exciting and engaging conclusion to the game and will remain in place covering all games at both ODI and T20I World Cups,” an ICC release said.

READ | Sourav Ganguly’s stern message to ICC before taking over as BCCI president

“In group stages, if the Super Over is tied, the match will be tied. In Semi Finals and Finals, there is one change to the Super Over regulation in keeping with the basic principle of scoring more runs than the opponent to win, the Super Over will be repeated until one team has more runs than the other.”

In the 2019 World Cup final, widely rated since as the greatest to have ever decided the tournament in its history, England managed to tie the target of 242 that was set for them by New Zealand. The Super Over also ended in a tie but England’s tally of 22 boundaries against New Zealand’s 17 throughout the tournament helped the hosts win the title for the first time in its history.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 21:53 IST

tags
top news
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
After FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers raised to Rs 40,000
After FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers raised to Rs 40,000
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo awarded Economics Nobel
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo awarded Economics Nobel
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
trending topics
Abhijit BanerjeeSourav GangulyP ChidambaramAmazon Great Indian FestivalXiaomi Redmi K20Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarKaran JoharGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Ranveer SinghPM Modi in Haryana
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket