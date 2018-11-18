ICC Women’s World T20: Tayla Vlaeminck takes a blinder to dismiss Veda Krishnamurthy - Watch

Smriti Mandhana played an absolute blider of an innings to help India beat Australia by 48 runs in the final Group B game of the ICC Women’s World T20.

As a result India remain unbeaten in the tournament with four wins out of four and will play either England or West Indies in the semifinal.

Australia, who are also through to the semifinal produced a subpar showing in what might have been an inconsequential match.

Has Tayla Vlaeminck got the catch of the tournament in the bag?



This stunner will take some beating! 🙌#INDvAUS #WT20 #WatchThis pic.twitter.com/HFxXxx7I0W — ICC World Twenty20 (@WorldT20) November 17, 2018

However Tayla Vlaeminck produced a moment that might never be forgotten when it comes to any cricket, let alone in women’s game.

The 20 year old took a stunning one handed catch to dismiss Veda Krishnamurthy for three. The debutant didn’t have much to enjoy in the match as she did not pick up a wicket and got out for a duck but that was a catch for the ages and probably the catch of the tournament.

This isn’t the first occasion that a fielder has taken a magnificent catch to dismiss an India player, earlier New Zealand’ Hayley Jensen produced a stunner to get rid of Smiriti Mandhana in India’s first match of the tournament.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 01:11 IST