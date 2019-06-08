ICC World Cup 2019: ‘Every team is scared of Pakistan,’ captain Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was left frustrated after Friday’s ICC World Cup 2019 match against Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled following persistent rain in Bristol.

The game was scheduled to begin at 10:30 (0930 GMT) but was eventually called off in the afternoon, with both teams being awarded a point. (Full coverage of ICC World Cup 2019)

It is the first match at the World Cup in England and Wales to be abandoned without a result.

Both teams now have three points, with one win and a loss apiece.

It was a blow to Pakistan’s bid to reach the semi-finals and Sarfaraz said: “As a team we really wanted to play this match, especially after gaining momentum with the win against England. It is unfortunate that we were not able to play.

Though that did not stop the Pakistan captain from warning the other teams in the World Cup.

“Our next match is against Australia. Every team is scared about Pakistan.Like other teams in the tournament they are also a tough opponent and they also have momentum as they have won their first two matches.”

Pakistan lost to the West Indies by seven wickets at Trent Bridge before beating England by 14 runs at the same venue on Monday.

Sarfaraz remains confident Pakistan can still push for a last-four place in the 10-team tournament despite the Sri Lanka washout.

“We have great team spirit and our confidence is on a high after the win against England,” he said.

Sri Lanka crashed to a 10-wicket defeat against New Zealand before pulling off a 34-run win against Afghanistan in a rain-affected game.

The call-off in Bristol upset fans who had travelled to watch the game.

“We came from Lahore to watch this match and it proved a damp squib,” said Farhan Malik. “We lost a crucial point because we were sure of beating Sri Lanka.”

