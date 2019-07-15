ICC World Cup final, England vs New Zealand: Statistical highlights of finale - Kiwis let down by Guptill, England powered by Stokes-Buttler

Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first. Martin Guptill, who never found his footing in the ongoing campaign, decided to break the shackles by going for his strokes. However, an enterprising knock was cut short by Chris Woakes and once again, New Zealand’s opening stand faltered.

Nicholls and Guptill average 15.25 in the World Cup this year, 7th lowest average by an opening pair in a single World Cup edition (min 4 partnerships).

Henry Nicholls, however, hit his straps as he became only the 2nd New Zealander and the 10th opener in World Cup finals to register a fifty+ score.

The left-hander teamed up with his captain to score a 74-run stand for the 2nd wicket, which is the 4th highest 2nd wicket partnership in a World Cup final.

Wicket-keeper batsman, Tom Latham also made a useful contribution down the order as he went on to score 47 in the innings which is the joint-6th highest score by a number 5 batsman in a World Cup final.

Against a disciplined England bowling attack, New Zealand had a run rate of 4.82 in their innings, which is the joint-6th worst run rate for a team in a World Cup final while batting first.

Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett were two of the stars for England in the match, picking up 3 wickets each in the match

Both Plunkett and Plunkett became only the 2nd and 3rd English bowlers respectively to take a 3-for in a World Cup final. However, the English bowlers combined to concede 17 wides, which is the most in a World Cup final.

England’s chase was meandering along and they were down in the dumps when Ben Stokes was joined in the middle by Jos Buttler and together the duo, put together a stand of 110 for the 5th wicket which brought the chase back on track. Their stand of 110 runs for the 5th wicket is now the 2nd highest 5th wicket partnership by a pair in a WC final match.

Ben Stokes played a superb innings of 84 which is now his 6th highest knock in ODIs. It is also the 3rd highest score by a number 5 batsman in a WC final match.

A match to remember: Trends and records of the match

• A final which will be remembered for years to come was a perfect finale to a long-drawn World Cup.

A look at the trends that have continued:

1. Host nation wins the Cup:

a. The trend started with India winning the World Cup at home in 2011, which was then carried on by Australia winning at home in 2015 and now, England have done it again in the 2019 World Cup.

2. Team chasing in a World Cup finals ends up Champions:

a. India chased a total of 275 set by Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final at Mumbai.

b. Australia chased a total of 184 in the 2015 World Cup final at Melbourne.

c. England chased a total of 242 in the World Cup this year.

3. Team losing the toss at Lord’s in a World Cup final, wins the match:

a. This is the 5th instance where a team losing a toss in a World Cup final at Lord’s has won the match. A look at the previous instances where this has happened:

