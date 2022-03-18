'I’d like to dismiss Kohli in IPL 2022': After Dhoni, IND's promising 24-year-old star sets eyes on his next big wicket

India's promising 24-year-old star came to limelight early in the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he dismissed Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni during an IPL game at the Wankhede Stadium. The youngster, who later broke into the Indian team the same year, has now set his eyes on the prized wicket of former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli.

Chetan Sakariya was one of the finds of IPL 2021 and had shot to fame with his wicket of Dhoni in the first phase of IPL 2021. A year later, on recalling the dismissal, Sakariya hailed it as his most memorable moment from the season.

"Picking MS Dhoni's wicket is definitely the best moment for me from IPL 2021. My debut game was also special but nothing like taking Dhoni bhai’s wicket. He is a legend of the game and to bowl to and dismiss a legend is always a very good feeling," he told cricket.com in an interview.

Sakariya, who made a breakthrough in the Indian team for the Sri Lanka tour in July on the back of that performance, was released by the Royals. They did try to buy him back but were outbid by Delhi Capitals who roped him in for INR 4.2 crore.

When asked which two batters will be his next target, Sakariya was unhappy at not getting a chance to dismiss retired AB de Villiers but wants to bowl out Kohli in IPL 2022.

"I bowled to de Villiers in the nets as well in the match. It is very difficult to bowl to him because he plays all sorts of shots in the death overs. But now that he has retired I will not be able to get a chance to dismiss him. So Virat bhai is the one batsman I’d like to dismiss in IPL 2022," he said.

Delhi Capitals will be facing RCB on April 16 at the same Wankhede Stadium.