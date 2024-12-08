'Rohit averaged 13 in last 5 Tests. Tough to come here at 37': Gambhir told to consider 'plan B' post 'Adelaide failure'

Former Australia cricketer Kerry O’Keeffe, on Sunday, teased a fascinating subplot leading into the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, at the Gabba next Saturday, as he questioned India captain Rohit Sharma's position in the playing XI after the double failure in Adelaide. The 37-year-old scored 6 off 15 and 3 off 23 batting at No. 6 for India in the second Test against Australia. India's captain Rohit Sharma waits for the after-match presentation on on the third day of the second cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on December 8(AFP)

Rohit, who missed the series opener in Perth, was forced to settle for the No. 6 spot in the line-up, with India deciding not to change the opening combination after KL Rahul scored an impressive 77, en route to a record 201-run opening stand in the first Test.

However, while Rahul continued to look settled at the top of the order, Rohit fumbled as he returned to middle-order duties for the first time in six years. He was trapped LBW by Scott Boland in the first innings, and bowled by an absolute jaffa from Pat Cummins in the second.

'It’s a tough gig to come here at 37 years of age'

Kerry reckoned in the wake of the "double failure in Adelaide," the Indian captain himself and the team management should decide whether his lack of runs was due to lack of form or a change in batting position. He further pointed out that Rohit averaged only 13 in the last five Test matches, comprising just one fifty.

“I think they will pick and stick, India (although) I think consideration has to be given to changing the team. But they won’t,” O’Keeffe told Fox Sports.

“It’s a tough gig to come here at 37 years of age. Rohit has averaged 13 in his last five Test matches (and has) a double failure in Adelaide. You could count on one hand the number of 37 year old-plusses who have come to Australia and had a significant effect on the series. I think Younis Khan of Pakistan is one. Jacques Kallis of South Africa is another. Both averaged over 50.

“Can Rohit Sharma do that in the remaining few tests? That question has to be asked. He’s the skipper. I think he’ll stay, but I think consideration must be given to game plan B. This Australian pace attack is relentless. They are not going anywhere. Is Rohit Sharma?”

It will be a short turnaround for the Indian team, with the Gabba Test starting in less than a week with India's qualification for the WTC final at stake, but it is less likely that the management would reinstate Rohit as an opener.