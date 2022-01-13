‘Oh my goodness’: Keegan Petersen stuns Cheteshwar Pujara with one-handed worldie in Cape Town decider - WATCH

After shining with the bat, South Africa's Keegan Petersen continued to make an impact in ongoing Test at Cape Town as he plucked a worldie of a catch to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara.

Petersen, who was fielding at the leg slip position, dived to his right and grabbed a stunning one-handed catch, which led to Pujara's dismissal before the batter could add any runs to his overnight tally of nine.

The incident took place in the second delivery of the day as Pujara tried to guide a delivery going down the leg stump by Marco Jansen behind the wicketkeeper.

Interestingly, in a similar scenario Jasprit Bumrah had removed Aiden Markram in the second delivery of Day 2. However, no fielder was involved in the act as Bumrah's ball angled back onto Markram's stumps after pitching

outside the off stick.

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi also reacted to the catch.

Pujara, on the other hand, registered an unwanted record against his name following his dismissal. This marks the seventh time that Pujara failed to add to his overnight total, which is most by any batter in the world.

Before Pujara, the dubious feat belonged to New Zealand and South Africa greats Chris Cairns and Jacques Kallis, who couldn't add to their overnight score on six occasions. The likes of Rahul Dravid, Darren Powell, Misbah-Ul-Haq, Michael Atherton and Graham Gooch too have faced problems scoring the first runs on a fresh day, falling on their overnight scores five times.

Meanwhile, resuming from Day 3 on 57/2, India have breached the 150-run mark and have attained a lead of over 170 runs. Rishabh Pant is leading India's charge and is playing in his 70s with R Ashwin batting at the other end.