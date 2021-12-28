IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant smashes MS Dhoni's big record, becomes sixth Indian to complete rare century

Rishabh Pant on Tuesday smashed MS Dhoni's record to become the quickest wicket-keeper to reach 100 dismissals in the longer format of the game. Pant's scripted the feat in the ongoing Test against South Africa in Centurion, after he was involved in the dismissal of Temba Bavuma.

Bavuma was dismissed right after completing his half-century as he attempted to push a ball by Mohammed Shami towards the off-side but ended up getting an outside edge, which settled into Pant's gloves.

Pant took 26 matches to reach the feat while Dhoni had achieved the same in 36 Tests.

Before the start of the match, Pant was three dismissals away from completing the record. Apart from Bavuma, Pant was also involved in the dismissals of South Africa captain Dean Elgar, who was sent back to the pavilion on 1 by Jasprit Bumrah. Wiaan Mulder was also caught-behind on 12, with Shami dismissing the batter.

Meanwhile, Pant became the sixth Indian wicket-keeper to complete a century of dismissals in the traditional format of the game. The list features Dhoni, Syed Kirmani, Kiran More, Nayan Mongia and Wriddhiman Saha with the former India captain leading the charts with 294 dismissals.

Meanwhile, India endured a batting collapse earlier in the day, losing seven wickets for 49 runs as the visitors closed their first innings on 327.

In response, South Africa got off to a shaky start and are now batting on 167/7 and are trailing by 160 runs.

