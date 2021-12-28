India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3: With clearer weather, well set Rahul, Rahane hope to get quick runs

India vs South Africa, Live Score, Day 3: As a clearer weather awaits the third day's play in Centurion, India would be hoping to get some quick runs to force a result. With rain washing out Day 2 entirely and a significant amount of time lost already, expect the well set duo of KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane take up a more attacking approach against the South Africa bowling attack as get set to resume their innings on 272/3.

