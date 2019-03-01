India cricket team’s new jersey released

Ahead of the 2019 World Cup, Nike has released a brand new jersey for the Indian national teams.

The design of the new jersey pays tribute to the world champion Indian sides of the past. The 1983 and 2011 World Cup winners in the 50-over format and the 2007 T20 World Cup champions have all been celebrated in the new livery that the team will don.

“Taking inspiration from the stadiums and the three historic wins in 83’ 07’ And 11’, the inner pride print pays tribute to the 3 India victories while the slash pride orange under-collar represents the fearless energy of the team”, Nike said in a release.

India’s men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli said the new kit is a testament to the team’s style of play.

“Similar to millions of Indians across the country, this team embodies a fearless spirit that we truly believe in and that’s what the world sees every time we step into the field. Over the years, our cricket has evolved – the way we approach games and embrace situations are different but what stands out is the confidence in our individual skills and our commitment to succeed as a team. This new team kit is a testament to our style of play, it is inspired by us and the new India”, Kohli said.

The Indian women’s T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur was all praise for the new livery.

“Over the last couple of years, our team has been playing a more aggressive brand of cricket and the results have been encouraging, so has the love from the fans. Our game too has evolved- it has become faster and aggressive. These innovations like the Slash design and movement helps the team be quicker on the field”, Kaur said.

The Team India jerseys will be available at select Nike retail across India.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 21:33 IST