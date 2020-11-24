e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India to wear 1992 World Cup jersey in Australia ODIs, Shikhar Dhawan tweets photo in new kit

India to wear 1992 World Cup jersey in Australia ODIs, Shikhar Dhawan tweets photo in new kit

Shikhar Dhawan shared a glimpse of India’s new ODI jersey which resembles the kit India wore in the 1992 ODI World Cup played in Australia and New Zealand. The kit is of navy blue colour and has coloured stripes on the shoulder and has the names of Team India’s new principle sponsors Byju’s and kit sponsors MPL.

cricket Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 15:19 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shikhar Dhawan wears India’s new kit for Australia ODIs
Shikhar Dhawan wears India’s new kit for Australia ODIs(twitter/Instagram)
         

India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday confirmed that Team India will wear the retro kit of 1992 World Cup for their three-match ODI series against Australia starting from November 27.

Dhawan shared a glimpse of India’s new ODI jersey which resembles the kit India wore in the 1992 ODI World Cup played in Australia and New Zealand.

“New jersey, renewed motivation, ready to go,” tweeted Dhawan on Tuesday.

 

The kit is of navy blue colour and has coloured stripes on the shoulder and has the names of Team India’s new principle sponsors Byju’s and kit sponsors MPL.

Notably, Cricket Australia started the trend of wearing retro jerseys during India’s last tour in 2018-19. At that time Australia sported their 1985 World Series kit.

Earlier this year, Australia and New Zealand both wore their 1999 World Cup uniforms.

India will take on Australia in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests.

The first two ODIs will be played in Adelaide while final fifty-overs fixture will be played in Canberra.

India had beaten Australia 2-1 in the ODI series, the last time. This ODI series will mark India’s first limited-overs fixture in close to 9 months. The last ODI played was against New Zealand in February this year. Their fixtures against South Africa, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Start working on cold storage facilities for Covid vaccine: PM Modi to CMs
Start working on cold storage facilities for Covid vaccine: PM Modi to CMs
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
Why only spas not allowed to resume services, Delhi HC asks AAP govt
Why only spas not allowed to resume services, Delhi HC asks AAP govt
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall on Wednesday evening, Tamil Nadu braces for storm
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall on Wednesday evening, Tamil Nadu braces for storm
Covid situation in Bengal under control: Mamata Banerjee tells PM Modi
Covid situation in Bengal under control: Mamata Banerjee tells PM Modi
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In