 India vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Live score at Melbourne: Virat Kohli and co look to script history
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 18, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Live score at Melbourne: Virat Kohli and co look to script history

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Catch all the live score and updates from the 3rd ODI between India and Australia from the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

By HT Correspondent | Jan 18, 2019 07:18 IST
highlights

Live updates: The series is on the line, the stage is the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Aaron Finch and Virat Kohli would want to stand on the winner’s podium when the action is over. For India, the trip has been historical and Kohli would want to take this ODI trophy in the bag along with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. History beckons as India have never won a bilateral ODI series in Australia.

 

Catch Ind vs Aus live updates below:

7:18 hrs IST

Debut confirmed for Vijay Shankar

7:10 hrs IST

Australia want to be aggressive

“I am little bit frustrated. I am trying to bat a little bit longer for one thing. When you are searching for runs, you can be searching for the right recipe, and over the last couple of days, I have had a look at footage. I have seen things that have worked out when I got a hundred for Australia last, and what didn’t,” Finch said ahead of Friday’s final ODI.

7:02 hrs IST

Grim at the moment

6:57 hrs IST

Dhoni about to join elite list

MS Dhoni is just 34 runs away from becoming the fourth Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to complete 1,000 ODI runs in Australia.

6:51 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

What a stage to end the tour. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground is buzzing around and it presents a great platform for Kohli and team to walk and script history by becoming the first Indian team to win a bilateral series in Australia. The hosts have been hampered with injuries, but the batting can be quite daunting on their day and thus, it promises to be a real tussle