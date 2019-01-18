India vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Live score at Melbourne: Virat Kohli and co look to script history

Live updates: The series is on the line, the stage is the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Aaron Finch and Virat Kohli would want to stand on the winner’s podium when the action is over. For India, the trip has been historical and Kohli would want to take this ODI trophy in the bag along with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. History beckons as India have never won a bilateral ODI series in Australia.

Catch Ind vs Aus live updates below:

7:10 hrs IST Australia want to be aggressive “I am little bit frustrated. I am trying to bat a little bit longer for one thing. When you are searching for runs, you can be searching for the right recipe, and over the last couple of days, I have had a look at footage. I have seen things that have worked out when I got a hundred for Australia last, and what didn’t,” Finch said ahead of Friday’s final ODI.





7:02 hrs IST Grim at the moment A glum afternoon here at Melbourne. Covers are on at the moment.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4cYYBvhUAg — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2019





6:57 hrs IST Dhoni about to join elite list MS Dhoni is just 34 runs away from becoming the fourth Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to complete 1,000 ODI runs in Australia.



