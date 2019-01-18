India vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Live score at Melbourne: Virat Kohli and co look to script history
India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Catch all the live score and updates from the 3rd ODI between India and Australia from the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
7:18 hrs IST
Debut confirmed for Vijay Shankar
7:10 hrs IST
Australia want to be aggressive
7:02 hrs IST
Grim at the moment
6:57 hrs IST
Dhoni about to join elite list
6:51 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Live updates: The series is on the line, the stage is the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Aaron Finch and Virat Kohli would want to stand on the winner’s podium when the action is over. For India, the trip has been historical and Kohli would want to take this ODI trophy in the bag along with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. History beckons as India have never won a bilateral ODI series in Australia.
Catch Ind vs Aus live updates below:
Vijay Shanker is all set to make his debut for #TeamIndia 👏👏#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ErqruCeXBs— BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2019
Australia want to be aggressive
“I am little bit frustrated. I am trying to bat a little bit longer for one thing. When you are searching for runs, you can be searching for the right recipe, and over the last couple of days, I have had a look at footage. I have seen things that have worked out when I got a hundred for Australia last, and what didn’t,” Finch said ahead of Friday’s final ODI.
Grim at the moment
A glum afternoon here at Melbourne. Covers are on at the moment.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4cYYBvhUAg— BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2019
Dhoni about to join elite list
MS Dhoni is just 34 runs away from becoming the fourth Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to complete 1,000 ODI runs in Australia.
What a stage to end the tour. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground is buzzing around and it presents a great platform for Kohli and team to walk and script history by becoming the first Indian team to win a bilateral series in Australia. The hosts have been hampered with injuries, but the batting can be quite daunting on their day and thus, it promises to be a real tussle