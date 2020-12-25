India vs Australia: ‘I went up to Virat Kohli and said sorry’ - Ajinkya Rahane reveals dressing room talks after Adelaide run out

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 13:13 IST

Ajinkya Rahane revealed that he had apologised to Virat Kohli after his terrible mix-up with him resulted in the Indian captain’s run out in the first day-night Test in Adelaide.

India were in a strong position at 188 for 3 when an unfortunate mix-up between Rahane and Kohli turned the match towards Australia. In the 77th over of India’s first innings, Rahane pushed a delivery from Nathan Lyon and took off for a single. The ball was hit straight to the mid-off fielder. Upon realising that there wasn’t a run in it halfway through, Rahane decided to send Kohli back but it was too late.

Kohli was short of his crease and had to take the long walk back for 74. Kohli’s wicket triggered a collapse as India lost went from 177 for 3 to 244 all out in the first innings.

“It was a tough one. We were going really going well at that time. After the day’s play, I went up to him and said sorry and he was all okay. Such things happen cricket, we got to move on,” said Rahane on the eve of the Boxing Day Test in which he will lead India in place of Kohli as he has flown back home for the birth of his first child.

India made four changes to their playing XI for the Boxing Day Test. Shubman Gill came in for Prithvi Shaw. Ravindra Jadeja replaced Virat Kohli as India preferred an extra spinner while Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj came in for Wriddhiman Saha, and Mohammed Shami.

Rahane, who will captain India for the remainder of the series, said Kohli had met them before leaving and advised to back their strengths.

“We met Virat before he left, we had a discussion on how to go about things. He told us to play as a team and back our strengths,” Rahane added.

When asked whether he will take Kohli’s help in the middle of the series, Rahane said he does not want to disturb him.

“I don’t want to disturb him now. This is a very special moment for his family so yeah, don’t want to disturb him,” he said.

Rahane sounded confident of overcoming the Adelaide debacle – India were bowled out for 36 in the 2nd innings, their lowest total in Test cricket.

“Each and every individual in this team is really capable of doing well, so it’s really a challenge for the captain and management to select the 11.

“We had just one bad hour (in Adelaide). It’s about staying positive, backing your own ability and batting in partnerships,” Rahane said.