India vs Australia: Ishant Sharma recalls his fiery spell against Ricky Ponting in Perth 2008 - Watch

Ishant Sharma, who was playing only in his fourth Test match in Perth 2008, made the cricket world notice his skills with a fiery spell against the then Australian captain Ricky Ponting.

The Indian fast bowler made Ponting very uncomfortable at the crease with a couple of close LBW shouts before getting him to edge a delivery to Rahul Dravid at first slip.

Ishant Sharma vs Ricky Ponting relived@ImIshant relives his fiery spell against Ricky Pointing at Perth in 2008. Get the archives out, jog down memory lane, this one's going to give you some serious flashbacks.



Full video ▶️▶️https://t.co/dJqoLgWFiL #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/AMiFqAGS7F — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2018

While talking about the spell, Ishant singled out something that the fans may have missed while watching the match. The fast bowler expressed that he was wearing shoes of different pairs on that day.

“Look at me at that time, I was a thin person. If you notice, I am not wearing the same pair of shoes. As youngsters, we are very raw and we just want to play for fun,” said Ishant.

While talking about the wicket ball, Ishant said that he didn’t do anything special for that delivery. He expressed that after bowling several inswingers, the wicket ball didn’t move any side and just held its line before clipping Ponting’s edge.

“In this ball, everyone thinks I bowled an outswinger, that I changed something, but actually the ball just went straight. Before this ball, I kept bowling inswingers, but for this delivery, I pitched it on the same length, but the ball went straight and took Ponting’s edge. Even I thought that I had bowled an outswinger. That time I didn’t even know how to bowl an outswinger. But actually the ball just held its line,” said Ishant.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 19:25 IST