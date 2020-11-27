India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: Kohli & Co. return to action after 9 months against Finch’s Australia

India vs Australia live score 1st ODI: Perhaps the most evenly-matched rivalry in cricket now is between India and Australia, yes England too will have a say in it but their ODI form is perhaps better than both these two teams. Power-packed openers, strong middle-order, crafty wrist spinners and tearaway quicks - who are good both with the new ball and also at the death - makes an Ind vs Aus ODI such a mouth-watering contest. Add to that the fact this is India’s first ODI in 10 months and their first international fixture in close to 9 months. Virat Kohli’s India is taking on Aaron Finch’s Australia today in the first of three ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Apart from the captains, the men in focus in this match will be Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami from India and David Warner, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc from Australia.

Follow India vs Australia 1st ODI live score here:

7:50 hrs IST Last three IND vs AUS ODI series Australia might have an overall edge over India in the ODIs but the Virat Kohli-led side has been calling the shots in the latest encounters. In the last three series between these two teams, India have emerged victories twice. In 2019-20 India beat Australia 2-1 at home. In 2018-19 Australia beat India 3-2 (away) and the last time India toured here, they had beaten them 2-1 in the early part of 2018-19.





7:45 hrs IST India vs Australia head-to-head record India and Australia have played 140 ODIs against each other. Australia hold the upper hand with 78 wins while India have beaten them on 52 occasions. 10 matches have ended as no results.





7:42 hrs IST Australia ODI squad Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (vice-captain), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.





7:36 hrs IST Update in India ODI squad There has been a late update in the India ODI squad after right-arm seamer Navdeep Saini complained of back spasms. IPL sensation Natarajan, who was just selected for the T20Is, has now been added to India’s ODI squad. India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan.



