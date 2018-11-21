India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma turns cameraman ahead of Brisbane T20I

Rohit Sharma has already proven his mettle with the bat but the explosive batsman decided to try his hand at photography ahead of the first T20I encounter between India and Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday.

In a picture posted by the Indian cricket team on Facebook, Rohit was seen taking a picture of teammate Manish Pandey in his jersey. Manish was part of the squad, but he was left out of the 12-member team for the T20I as skipper Virat Kohli made his return after being rested for the series against West Indies at home.

Rohit was unable to perform well with the bat as he was dismissed for 7 off just 8 balls.

Earlier, Glenn Maxwell smacked 46 runs off 24 balls to fire Australia to 158-4 in the rain-hit opening T20 against India at the Gabba.

Rain cut the game short to 17-overs a side and thus, by DLS method, India have been set a target of 174 runs.

Maxwell hit four sixes in his whirlwind knock before rain came, after Chris Lynn scored 37 runs off 20 balls to help Australia recover from a slow start.

