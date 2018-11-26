India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan lifts boy on stage, does ‘thigh-five’ to celebrate Man of the series award - Watch

Shikhar Dhawan played a starring role for India in the T20 international series against Australia. His explosive knock in the first match at Brisbane wasn’t enough to take India home but his blitz at the top of the order in Sydney ensured India had the platform to chase down a tough total to draw the series.

The southpaw was adjudged ‘Man of the Series’ for his contributions and he decided to celebrate that in his characteristic style as he lifted the young boy, who was on stage to present him with the trophy.

The Indian fans, who were chanting his name, were greeted by ‘Gabbar’, with a ‘thigh five’ kabaddi style.

When asked by the presenter about the support he was getting, Dhawan said, “I think they love me and I will make them cheer more’. He followed this up with the trademark ‘thigh five’.

Dhawan has struggled in Test cricket but his form in the limited overs format, both ODIs and T20Is, has been great. He recently broke Virat Kohli’s record for most runs scored in a calendar year. He finished 2018 with 689 runs from 17 innings at an average 40.52 and strike rate of 147.22.

The left-hander will not be a part of the Test series but will return to India colours in the ODIs in January. Dhawan and his opening partner Rohit Sharma’s form will be crucial for India if they want to go the distance in the 2019 ICC World Cup.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 15:51 IST