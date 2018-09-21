India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018: Statistical reasons to watch the super four encounter in Dubai

No team is happy with the schedule, every team is grappling with injury concerns, the weather is far from ideal to play cricket and yet when Rohit Sharma and Mashrafe Mortaza walk out for the toss, none of the external factors will mean anything. India-Bangladesh rivalry has an interesting subplot, there is needle in every contest and even if players try to play down the emotions, flared tempers can be felt in the fans.

This super four encounter promises to be no different, there are records to be had, there are careers which can be made, and there is so much more on offer. All these make the match a compelling watch.

We collate all the numbers here:

• 15.96: Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling average in 2018 with 29 wickets from 11 ODIs (All outside India), including 2 four-wickets hauls and a 5-wicket haul.

• 11.75: Rohit Sharma’s batting average vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup history from 4 ODIs.

• 177: Rohit Sharma requires 252 runs to complete 7,000 ODI runs.

o He will become the 9th Indian to amass these many runs in ODIs.

o He will become the 3rd fastest Indian to 7,000 ODI runs and 5th fastest overall.

• 128: MS Dhoni requires 128 runs to complete 10,000 runs in ODIs for India.

o He has already reached 10,000 runs in ODIs but not 174 runs came for Asia XI as well.

o Dhoni will become 4th Indian to score 10,000 runs in ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

• 6: Rohit Sharma is only 6 sixes away from completing 300 sixes in international cricket.

o He will become only 2nd Indian after MS Dhoni to his 300 sixes in international cricket and 6th overall.

• 2: Yuzvendra Chahal need 5 wickets to complete 50 ODI wickets.

o He will become the 36th Indian bowler, 13th spinner for India to take these many wickets.

• 1: More catch Mushfiqur Rahim needs to complete 150 catches as a wicket-keeper.

o He would be the first Bangladesh wicket-keeper to reach this landmark in ODIs.

• 28: M Rahim is 28 runs short to reach 5000 ODI runs, he will be the 3rd Bangladesh batsman to reach this landmark.

• 216: Average 1st innings total at Dubai International Stadium extrapolated over last 10 innings discarding rain affected matches and no results.

• 62.96%: Winning record for team fielding first is 62.96% at Dubai with 17 wins from 27 ODIs.

• 355/5: Highest team total at Dubai by England vs Pakistan in 2015.

• 131: Lowest team total by Sri Lanka vs Pakistan in 2011.

• 84 runs: Biggest margin-victory by England vs Pakistan in 2015

• 209: Lowest total successfully defended by Pakistan vs South Africa in 2013

• 130: Highest individual score by Kevin Pietersen (England) vs Pakistan in 2012

• 6/38: Best bowling figures by Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) vs AUS in 2009

• 174: Biggest partnership between Anshuman Rath and Nizakat Khan (Hong Kong) for 1st wicket vs India in 2018.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 14:25 IST