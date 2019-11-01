India vs Bangladesh Delhi T20I: Yes, there is pollution but we have to play, says Team India batting coach Vikram Rathore

cricket

Team India’s batting coach Vikram Rathore addressed the media ahead of the team’s practice session at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Friday and had to deal with questions related to Delhi’s poor air quality. India take on Bangladesh in the first of the three-match T20I series in New Delhi on Sunday.

Rathore accepted the fact that the pollution levels are very high but he said that the players can do little once the match has been scheduled.

“I have played my entire life in North India, yes the game is scheduled and we have to play. Yes, there is pollution but we have to play as the game is scheduled,” the former India opener said.

He though went on to say that once the players are into the game the other factors don’t matter much. Rathore seemed to conflicted in his own mind about the issue as he accepted the hazardous air quality but also tried to justify the decision to go ahead and play the match.

“Once you are into a game you don’t really notice these things. I understand there has been health advisory but if you are here to play a game you are here to play.”

India are without captain Virat Kohli in the series and Rohit Sharma is standing in. There has been a lot of talk about India needing to play specialist in the shortest format in a bid to win the T20 World Cup next year in Australia. Rathore though decided to deflect questions on the playing XI.

“We have just arrived and it’s just first day of practice as of now we have not thought about playing combinations. T20 is a shorter format so players are not really missed,” he said.

