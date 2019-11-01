e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

India vs Bangladesh Delhi T20I: Yes, there is pollution but we have to play, says Team India batting coach Vikram Rathore

Rathore accepted the fact that the pollution levels are very high but he said that the players can do little once the match has been scheduled.

cricket Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:37 IST
Aritra Mukherjee
Aritra Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
File photo of Team India batting coach Vikram Rathore.
File photo of Team India batting coach Vikram Rathore. (HT Photo)
         

Team India’s batting coach Vikram Rathore addressed the media ahead of the team’s practice session at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Friday and had to deal with questions related to Delhi’s poor air quality. India take on Bangladesh in the first of the three-match T20I series in New Delhi on Sunday.

Rathore accepted the fact that the pollution levels are very high but he said that the players can do little once the match has been scheduled.

ALSO READ: Coach faces breathing problem, Bangladesh team struggle in Delhi smog

“I have played my entire life in North India, yes the game is scheduled and we have to play. Yes, there is pollution but we have to play as the game is scheduled,” the former India opener said.

Also Watch: Bangladesh cricketers wear masks during practice ahead of 1st T20I in Delhi 

He though went on to say that once the players are into the game the other factors don’t matter much. Rathore seemed to conflicted in his own mind about the issue as he accepted the hazardous air quality but also tried to justify the decision to go ahead and play the match.

“Once you are into a game you don’t really notice these things. I understand there has been health advisory but if you are here to play a game you are here to play.”

ALSO READ: ‘Sehwag is Sehwag,’ Rohit Sharma reacts to comparisons with former India opener

India are without captain Virat Kohli in the series and Rohit Sharma is standing in. There has been a lot of talk about India needing to play specialist in the shortest format in a bid to win the T20 World Cup next year in Australia. Rathore though decided to deflect questions on the playing XI.

“We have just arrived and it’s just first day of practice as of now we have not thought about playing combinations. T20 is a shorter format so players are not really missed,” he said.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 14:31 IST

tags
top news
No need to admit P Chidambaram to hospital, medical board tells high court
No need to admit P Chidambaram to hospital, medical board tells high court
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
In Shiv Sena leader’s new dart at BJP, a warning on options before Uddhav
In Shiv Sena leader’s new dart at BJP, a warning on options before Uddhav
Pollution control body declares public health emergency in Delhi-NCR
Pollution control body declares public health emergency in Delhi-NCR
Merkel meets Modi, says India serious about Make in India
Merkel meets Modi, says India serious about Make in India
Coach faces breathing problem, Bangladesh team struggle in Delhi smog
Coach faces breathing problem, Bangladesh team struggle in Delhi smog
Man kills neighbour, injures his wife after tiff over urinating in public
Man kills neighbour, injures his wife after tiff over urinating in public
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news