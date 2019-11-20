India vs Bangladesh: India can win on the snow in Iceland or sand in the Sahara desert - Sunil Gavaskar

cricket

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:06 IST

The Indian cricket team will be facing a new challenge in the form of the pink ball when they take the field against Bangladesh in the second Test encounter at Eden Gardens in Kolkata starting November 22. Most of the India cricketers are not accustomed to playing with the pink ball and this will be their first chance to play in this format. The pink ball is also expected to swing more and cause more problems to the batsmen but batting great Sunil Gavaskar believes India will find a way to win and these challenges will not cause a problem for them.

“This is a magnificent Indian team which can find a way to win even if they are playing on the snow in Iceland or sand in the Sahara desert,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by AFP.

READ: Virat Kohli 32 runs away from scripting history at Eden Gardens

“So it does not matter whether any of the players have played earlier with the pink ball or not.”

“When day-night cricket started not many thought it would be successful but look at the huge following it has now, so there’s no reason to believe that day night Test cricket won’t be successful too,” said Gavaskar.

Gavaskar has also thrown his weight behind the move with the belief that this will help nurture the health of the longest format of the game. However, he was quick to offer a rather radical suggestion to go along with his optimism.

READ: Team selection: Rohit’s workload to be discussed; changes expected

“When day-night cricket started not many thought it would be successful but look at the huge following it has now, so there’s no reason to believe that day night Test cricket won’t be successful too,” Gavaskar said.

“The only thing I feel is that the stats for pink-ball Test cricket should be separately maintained from red-ball cricket,” he further added.

(With AFP inputs)