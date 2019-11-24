e-paper
Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

India vs Bangladesh Live, 2nd Test, Day 3: India 4 strikes away from bagging series

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Catch all the live score and updates from the second Test between India and Bangladesh.

cricket Updated: Nov 24, 2019 11:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India vs Bangladesh: Live score and updates
India vs Bangladesh: Live score and updates
         

Ind vs Ban: A dogged innings by Mushfiqur Rahim has dragged the match to the third day, but he would need assistance from the other batsmen if Bangladesh are to make India bat again. They are still behind by 89 runs and have only four wickets in the bank - this task will not be easy against this Indian attack, but in Mushfiqur, they have hope of stretching on and wiping off the deficit. Also, Mahmudullah should come out to bat, so this will be another good news for the visitors. The ball has softened, and the pitch will not have the moisture in the afternoon, so there is hope for Bangladesh, do they have the will to fight it out?

 

Ind vs Ban, live updates:

11:53 hrs: Review of the pink ball: “It’s a historic Test match and am really glad to be part of this. As a batman I thought the first and the second session were easy to bat on. But under lights, with the late swing, it is challenging for batsmen. Twilight period is always challenging,” Rahane said after the second day’s play.

11:49 hrs: Fight from Bangladesh: “Kohli was batting wonderfully but the catch helped us make a comeback and the whole team got inspired,” Al-Amin said after the day 2 proceedings. “Under lights we bowled well, while batting also we showed improvements.” In reply, Bangladesh were in tatters at 13/4 in their second essay but Mushfiqur Rahim showed some fight with a valiant 59 not out as they avoided the ignominy of losing inside two days.

11:30 hrs: India all the way: Led by Virat Kohli’s century and then Ishant Sharma’s fire, India were just too hot to handle for Bangladesh, who have somehow, managed to drag this match to the 3rd day. Will the visitors be able to make India bat again?

