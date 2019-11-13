India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja involved in banter ahead of first Test in Indore

cricket

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 12:55 IST

India captain Virat Kohli has time and again highlighted the strong bonding between the Indian cricketers and on Wednesday India’s limited overs vice captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja gave a first hand prove of that. Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were involved in a banter during India’s training session ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh at Indore.

Rohit, who hit the nets for the first time ahead of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test in Indore starting from Thursday, batted against seamers and then faced the India spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja. While facing Jadeja, Rohit was struck on the front pad which looked close. Jadeja even shouted ‘yes’ to let Rohit know that he had got his wicket but the right-hander was quick to come up with a brilliant response. “Missing leg,” said Rohit to Jadeja.The India all-rounder then smirked and went back to his run-up.

Jadeja vs Rohit was a good battle. pic.twitter.com/4It2jQcioN — Manish K Pathak (@manishpathak187) November 13, 2019

Rohit did look comfortable till the time he was batting in the nets. The 32-year-old recently led India to a 2-1 series win over Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series. Rohit led India from the front in Virat Kohli’s absence. He even smashed an 85 off 43 balls in the 2nd T20I at Rajkot.

Team India, meanwhile, continued to take time out and prepare for the Day/Night Test at Eden Gardens . After Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Chetshwar Pujara took guard against India seamers Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma on Tuesday, it was R Ashwin’s turn to have his share of training with the pink ball.

“Definitely it is a different ball game when we play with the pink ball. Our focus during the practice session was to see the seam and swing and also looking to play close to the body. What we found about after the practice session was that the pink ball does a lot compared to the red ball and hence, one had to play slightly late and close to the body,” Rahane said at the presser ahead of the first Test match in Indore.

The first Test at Indore, will however be played with the red ball.