Shubman Gill told me... 'Bhai, agar tune kal 100 maar diya...': Shreyas Iyer's stunning revelation

Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara's masterful partnership of 149 runs for the fifth wicket proved to be the difference between India and Bangladesh in the first innings of the Chattogram Test. Bangladesh had India in trouble at 112/4 before Pujara and Iyer resisted the attack and forged a brilliant stand to revive the innings. Both batters looked set for their respective centuries but unfortunately for India neither did. Pujara was cleaned up with Taijul Islam going through his defence for 90, while Iyer was castled for 86 off the bowling of Ebadot Hossain early on Day 2.

Iyer missed his second century by 14 runs, which would have come just over a year after his maiden Test hundred. In November last year, Iyer had become the 16th Indian cricketer to notch up a 100 on Test debut scoring, something he still holds dear to him. Iyer opened up on his maiden Test call-up for India for the New Zealand series just before last year's T20 World Cup, and recalled an advice from his India teammate Shubman Gill.

Also Read: Watch - India get 'five penalty runs' after Bangladesh fielder's error results in rare event on cricket field

"I got a call-up right after the T20 World Cup for the series against New Zealand. The T20Is did not go as well as I had planned because I was coming to bat in the last 2-3 overs and I was getting out going for the big shots from ball one. Then I got selected for the Tests, which I wasn't expecting at that time. The players were already there so even though I had performed to be there in the team I wasn't expecting the call up," Gill said on The Bombay Journey YouTube Show presented by Mashable India.

"I was prepared in my mind that whatever will happen, I am going to take it heads up, I'll be in my high spirits. I'll take it like a boss. So I did my preparations well and ticked all the boxes before the game. Shubman Gill told me 'agar tune kal 100 maar diya, toh aisa aisa hoga...(If you score a 100 tomorrow, different things will happen with you' and all that. I don't remember what we were talking about. And next day when I started, I had a feeling like it's written. Then next day, I completed it in 2 overs by hitting four boundaries."

Iyer, in his maiden outing for India in whites, had scored 105 off 171 balls in Kanpur last year. New Zealand had India in a spot of bother at 145/5 before Iyer steadied the innings and put on 121 runs with Ravindra Jadeja who scored a half-century of his own. The Test ended up in a thrilling draw with New Zealand's last wicket pair of Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel resisting the Indian bowling but for Iyer, the match will always remain special for many reasons.

"It was one of the best feelings. It's hard to express in words to get a Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar sir. It was like a fairytale for me... then get a century because not many have done that. It was a brilliant achievement as well and also to represent the country and do it when the world is watching you, is a phenomenal feeling. For 10 days, I couldn't reply to messages," added Iyer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON