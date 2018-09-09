India vs England: Cook’s innings of 294 against India one of my favourites, says Broad

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has paid glowing tribute of teammate Alastiar Cook, who will hang up his boots after the completion of the ongoing Test against India at the Oval.

Before the start of the fifth and the final Test of the series against India, Cook announced his retirement from the game, pulling curtains down on a glittering career in the longest format for the ‘Three Lions’.

Broad made his Test debut in 2007, a year after Cook played his first Test against India in Nagpur. Fast forward 11 years and Broad has now featured in 123 Tests (including the ongoing Oval Test) and Cook has been present in all of them.

With that association in the national team finally coming to an end, Broad lavished praise on the outgoing former England skipper and also singled out Cook’s 294 against India as one of his favourite innings.

“My favourite Cook innings? Where do you start? I have very fond memories of his 294 against India at Edgbaston in 2011, because it gave the bowlers two and a half days’ rest,” Broad wrote in his column for ‘Daily Mail’.

“But in terms of the most fun I’ve had watching him bat, that has to be his century against Pakistan at The Oval the previous summer,” he added.

Cook also holds the record of playing most number of Tests in a row and Broad had only good things to say about the milestone that the southpaw made his after surpassing legendary Australian all-rounder Alan Border.

“To be able to play 159 Tests in a row is phenomenal, not just because you’d have expected him to break a finger at some point, or tweak a hamstring, but also because he’s had to come through so many ups and downs,” Broad wrote.

“I know what it’s like to be under that kind of pressure, when you need to prove a point, and it is hard work and stressful. But Cookie always emerged at the other end, and his temperament never changed. He never wavered.”

