India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: England in driver's seat in Leeds, but can Kohli & co. save Test?
India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Score, Day 3: At this point, things are not looking the best for Team India in the third Test. England have a hefty lead of 345 runs as they enter Day 3 and still have two wickets in hand. If the hosts reach anywhere close to 400, it would be hard for the visitors to save the Test. But if somehow, India batting line-up could bat for 2.5 days straight - it will go down as one of the most historic draws in history. Team India have been creating history for the past few months, so can they do it again?
Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3:
Follow all the updates here:
-
AUG 27, 2021 07:28 AM IST
India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 3 of the third Test between India and England. It is highly likely this may end up being the final day in the ongoing Test. But if India can save the Test, it would be a miracle from here on.
Riyan Parag predicts Virat Kohli to score century in 2nd innings at Headingley
- Parag, who is known to be a big fan of Kohli, took to Twitter to predict that Kohli will score a century in the 2nd innings.
Du Plessis edging closer to return from three-month concussion layoff
Malan says he's 'committed to IPL' amid uncertainty over ENG T20WC, Ashes squads
- England batsman Dawid Malan described it as a tough situation for the players, but ensured that at this point, he is committed to play for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 when the season resumes.
After stroke, Cairns suffers paralysis in legs during surgery: Lawyer
'Captain, coach need to say we expect wickets': Maninder Singh on Jadeja's role
- During a discussion on Ravindra Jadeja's role in the team on ESPNCricinfo, former India spinner Maninder Singh said that the left-arm bowler's role should be to take wickets and not just to restrict run flow.
'Must back playing XI': Shami refrains from commenting on India's team selection
- But India fast bowler Mohammed Shami believes that there is a need to back the playing XI that has been selected by the team management. Shami refrained from speaking further on the criticism of team selection.
'Not easy to perform after receiving criticism for captaincy': Zaheer lauds Root
- While analyzing the second day of the third Test at Headingley, Leeds, Zaheer said that it was important for Root to inspire his team after losing the Lord's Test and he did exactly that.
'Must start rotating players': Butt names 2 players who should play in India XI
- The former Pakistan opener Salman Butt said the cramped schedule can be a reason for fatigue and India’s below-par performance at the Headingley Test so far.
You destroyed their batting before: Inzamam questions Kohli's decision to bat
- Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes India should have opted to bowl after winning the toss.
White ball or England’s whites, Malan’s at home
- Truth be told, had Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley’s respective forms not ejected them out of the ongoing series after the first two Tests, Malan would not have been anywhere near this England Test squad.
3rd Test: Root cause of India's troubles
- England skipper hits his third successive century of the series a day after India batters failed to find their feet
Desperate to get out there: Du Plessis on return from concussion
Jaffer trolls Pietersen for predicting Ind's 2nd inns time & tormentor in Leeds
- Jaffer posted a meme made with photos from a character of a popular Hindi TV show to reply to Pietersen when the latter predicted that England all-rounder Moeen Ali will get six wickets in India’s second innings on Sunday.
KKR announce replacement for Pat Cummins
- “We are delighted to have Southee in our ranks," said KKR coach McCullum. Cummins, KKR's most expensive recruit, had decided to pull out of the remaining matches of IPL 2021 in UAE due to personal reasons.
'Offering peace on Hussain's behalf': Atherton tells Gavaskar. Ind great replies
- Former England captain Mike Atherton, who is one of Hussain’s very good friends, came on the pre-match show on Sony Sports Network on Thursday and offered ‘peace on Hussain’s behalf' to Gavaskar.