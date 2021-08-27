Home / Cricket / India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: England in driver's seat in Leeds, but can Kohli & co. save Test?
IND vs ENG Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3.(AP)
Live

India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: England in driver's seat in Leeds, but can Kohli & co. save Test?

India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Score, Day 3: England extended their lead to 345 runs by the close of the second day. Can India save the Test in Leeds? Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 01:50 PM IST

India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Score, Day 3: At this point, things are not looking the best for Team India in the third Test. England have a hefty lead of 345 runs as they enter Day 3 and still have two wickets in hand. If the hosts reach anywhere close to 400, it would be hard for the visitors to save the Test. But if somehow, India batting line-up could bat for 2.5 days straight - it will go down as one of the most historic draws in history. Team India have been creating history for the past few months, so can they do it again?


Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3:

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 27, 2021 07:28 AM IST

    India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 3 of the third Test between India and England. It is highly likely this may end up being the final day in the ongoing Test. But if India can save the Test, it would be a miracle from here on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england
Riyan Parag and Virat Kohli collage.(File/AP)
Riyan Parag and Virat Kohli collage.(File/AP)
cricket

Riyan Parag predicts Virat Kohli to score century in 2nd innings at Headingley

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:56 PM IST
  • Parag, who is known to be a big fan of Kohli, took to Twitter to predict that Kohli will score a century in the 2nd innings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of South Africa's Faf du Plessis.(Action Images via Reuters)
File image of South Africa's Faf du Plessis.(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

Du Plessis edging closer to return from three-month concussion layoff

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Du Plessis suffered some memory loss after sustaining a concussion during a Pakistan Super League match in June following his collision with a team mate when he tried to save a boundary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Dawid Malan runs between the wickets after playing a shot.(AP)
England's Dawid Malan runs between the wickets after playing a shot.(AP)
cricket

Malan says he's 'committed to IPL' amid uncertainty over ENG T20WC, Ashes squads

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:28 PM IST
  • England batsman Dawid Malan described it as a tough situation for the players, but ensured that at this point, he is committed to play for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 when the season resumes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns. File(Reuters)
Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns. File(Reuters)
cricket

After stroke, Cairns suffers paralysis in legs during surgery: Lawyer

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 11:13 AM IST
The 51-year-old has returned to the Australian capital Canberra where he lives but remains in a serious condition after suffering complications following major heart surgery in Sydney.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravindra Jadeja.(AP)
India's Ravindra Jadeja.(AP)
cricket

'Captain, coach need to say we expect wickets': Maninder Singh on Jadeja's role

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 01:32 PM IST
  • During a discussion on Ravindra Jadeja's role in the team on ESPNCricinfo, former India spinner Maninder Singh said that the left-arm bowler's role should be to take wickets and not just to restrict run flow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Mohammed Shami, third left, celebrates with teammates.(AP)
India's Mohammed Shami, third left, celebrates with teammates.(AP)
cricket

'Must back playing XI': Shami refrains from commenting on India's team selection

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:58 PM IST
  • But India fast bowler Mohammed Shami believes that there is a need to back the playing XI that has been selected by the team management. Shami refrained from speaking further on the criticism of team selection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zaheer Khan praises Joe Root.(File)
Zaheer Khan praises Joe Root.(File)
cricket

'Not easy to perform after receiving criticism for captaincy': Zaheer lauds Root

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • While analyzing the second day of the third Test at Headingley, Leeds, Zaheer said that it was important for Root to inspire his team after losing the Lord's Test and he did exactly that.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Butt has an advice for Team India.(File)
Salman Butt has an advice for Team India.(File)
cricket

'Must start rotating players': Butt names 2 players who should play in India XI

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • The former Pakistan opener Salman Butt said the cramped schedule can be a reason for fatigue and India’s below-par performance at the Headingley Test so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat.(BCCI)
Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat.(BCCI)
cricket

You destroyed their batting before: Inzamam questions Kohli's decision to bat

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 11:47 AM IST
  • Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes India should have opted to bowl after winning the toss.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket - Third Test - England v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - August 26, 2021 England's Dawid Malan celebrates reaching his half century Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith(Action Images via Reuters)
Cricket - Third Test - England v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - August 26, 2021 England's Dawid Malan celebrates reaching his half century Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

White ball or England’s whites, Malan’s at home

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:09 AM IST
  • Truth be told, had Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley’s respective forms not ejected them out of the ongoing series after the first two Tests, Malan would not have been anywhere near this England Test squad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England captain Joe Root bats during the second day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)(AP)
England captain Joe Root bats during the second day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)(AP)
cricket

3rd Test: Root cause of India's troubles

By Somshuvra Laha, Kolkata
UPDATED ON AUG 26, 2021 11:50 PM IST
  • England skipper hits his third successive century of the series a day after India batters failed to find their feet
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa's Faf du Plessis(REUTERS)
South Africa's Faf du Plessis(REUTERS)
cricket

Desperate to get out there: Du Plessis on return from concussion

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Du Plessis who has announced retirement from Tests, had suffered the concussion during the Pakistan Super League in June. He was to make a comeback in The Hundred which ended earlier this month but could not regain full fitness for the inaugural event in the UK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wasim Jaffer trolls Kevin Pietersen using popular TV show meme
Wasim Jaffer trolls Kevin Pietersen using popular TV show meme
cricket

Jaffer trolls Pietersen for predicting Ind's 2nd inns time & tormentor in Leeds

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 06:34 PM IST
  • Jaffer posted a meme made with photos from a character of a popular Hindi TV show to reply to Pietersen when the latter predicted that England all-rounder Moeen Ali will get six wickets in India’s second innings on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tim Southee(Twitter)
Tim Southee(Twitter)
cricket

KKR announce replacement for Pat Cummins

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • “We are delighted to have Southee in our ranks," said KKR coach McCullum. Cummins, KKR's most expensive recruit, had decided to pull out of the remaining matches of IPL 2021 in UAE due to personal reasons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
'Offering peace on Hussain's behalf': Atherton tells Gavaskar.
'Offering peace on Hussain's behalf': Atherton tells Gavaskar.
cricket

'Offering peace on Hussain's behalf': Atherton tells Gavaskar. Ind great replies

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 26, 2021 05:34 PM IST
  • Former England captain Mike Atherton, who is one of Hussain’s very good friends, came on the pre-match show on Sony Sports Network on Thursday and offered ‘peace on Hussain’s behalf' to Gavaskar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.