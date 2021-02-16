Rishabh Pant pulls off lightning quick stumping off R Ashwin: WATCH

Who says Rishabh Pant is not a good wicketkeeper? The India youngster has been on a rolling ever since his batting has taken off. Pant's heroics with the bat seems to have rubbed off on his keeping and if the two fabulous one-handed catches on Day 2 wasn't enough to prove his credential as a wicketkeeper, wait till you see what he did early on Day 4?

Pant fashioned a lightning quick stumping off R Ashwin early on the fourth day of the second Test between India and England in Chennai to remove overnight batsman Dan Lawrence. Lawrence had batted with a lot of intent to reach 26, but was done it by a questionable shot selection, witty bowling from Ashwin and one of Pant's best stumpings till date.

Rishabh Pant can't do wicketkeeping job ?? pic.twitter.com/wb27g7mRIu — Abhinav (@DeadlyYorkers) February 16, 2021





It was the 26th over of the innings, seventh of the day and Ashwin's first of the day. The off-spinner sensed that Lawrence would try and come down the wicket and that's exactly what the batsman did. Lawrence jumped down the wicket but a clever Ashwin bowled it on the batsman's legs and the turn off the surface beat Lawrence convincingly down leg. An alert Pant went across and collected the ball and even though for a moment, he looked like he was losing his balance, the wicketkeeper reacted sharply and had Lawrence stumped down leg.

This is the third dismissal Pant has affected in the Test match. In the first innings, he took a stunning, one-handed diving catch down leg to dismiss England batsman Ollie Pope off the bowling off Mohammed Siraj, who bagged a wicket with his first ball of the Test match. Later on, He took another sensational catch to dismiss Jack Leach off Ishant Sharma. The fast bowler came round the wicket, induced an outside edge off Leach's bat and Pant did the rest by diving full-stretched to his left and completing the catch.