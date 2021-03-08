IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England Test series - Team India report card
Team India coach Ravi Shastri addresses players ahead of net session in Chennai during the Test series against England.(Twitter/BCCI)
Team India coach Ravi Shastri addresses players ahead of net session in Chennai during the Test series against England.(Twitter/BCCI)
cricket

India vs England Test series - Team India report card

  • Virat Kohli and his men crushed Joe Root's team to win the series 3-1 and also qualified for the final of the maiden World Test Championship. Here is a look at our report card of Team India in this series.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:13 PM IST

The series against England was always going to be a tough one for the Indian cricket team. It was the first time in over a year that the team would play Test cricket at home and that too against a team who were coming in with solid match practice of having played in the sub-continent.

Not just that, a gruelling series in Australia had taken a toll on the body and mind of many key members of the team, who were fatigued of staying in a bubble for months now, having started with the IPL in late September.

The lack of zing was visible in the first Test in Chennai as the hosts were buried under a pile of runs. Playing spin after a long time wasn't going to be easy and the result was a huge loss. England were right on top and Virat Kohli's men needed to find answers soon.

ALSO READ - 'Sourav Ganguly would have been proud if it had come off his blade': Vaughan lauds Sundar's shot off Anderson

They did that in style in the days that followed and crushed Joe Root's team to win the series 3-1 and also qualified for the final of the maiden World Test Championship. Here is a look at our report card of Team India in this series.

1) Rohit Sharma: 9/10 - Excellent - (345 runs @ 57.50)

The opening batsman made an instant impact on returning to the playing XI in Australia for the last two Tests but got off to a slow start like the rest of the team against England with twin failures in the first Test. But a career defining knock of 161 in the first innings of the second Test set up a series-levelling win for the hosts. Rohit went on to make important contributions in the two remaining Tests and was the best Indian batsman on show in the series.

2) Shubman Gill: 3/10 - Poor - (119 runs @ 19.83)

A lot was expected from the youngster after a confident debut in Australia and Gill started the series well with a 50 under his belt in the first Test. But he never managed to get going after that. He was tentative against the new ball and was guilty of wrong shot selection against the pacers. These are early days in his international career, but there are several openers who are waiting to return to the Test team and he needs to perform to keep his place in the XI.

3) Cheteshwar Pujara: 3/10 - Poor - (133 runs @ 22.16)

All is well when the team is winning but the problem begins when the slide starts. Cheteshwar Pujara did the tough job of playing time against a hostile Australian attack down under and that is why the lack of a big score didn't come into focus. But a below par home series, in which he scored just one half century, is not a good sign for the India number 3. Pujara's lack of runs is now hurting the team and there are too many top order collapses. He has now gone 28 innings without a Test century and questions might start to be asked if Pujara and India don't do well on away tours.

4) Virat Kohli: 7/10 - Good - (172 runs @ 28.66)

Virat Kohli was above average as a batsman in the series and great as captain and that is why the overall rating of good. Kohli too is looking for the elusive century but he played some crucial knocks in the series. His 74 in the second innings of the first Test was a sign of his ability as a Test batsman. But it was the knock of 62 in the second innings of the second Test and the crucial partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin that turned the tide for the hosts in the match and the series, He went on to register two ducks in a series for the first time since 2014 but Kohli knows a big one is just around the corner. His field settings and bowling changes as captain were outstanding.

5) Ajinkya Rahane: 2/10 - Very Poor - (112 runs @ 18.66)

He has been a good performer but the clock is ticking for Ajinkya Rahane and it is ticking fast. His inconsistency at a crucial number 5 position is hurting India and once things start going wrong for the team, his inability to get runs and bat with the tail will stick out like a sore thumb more prominently. Just one knock of consequence in the series and poor dismissals don't paint a pretty picture for India's vice captain.

6) Rishabh Pant: 9/10 - Excellent - (270 runs @ 54, 8 catches and 5 stumpings)

Indian cricket's man of the moment. Rishabh Pant is redefining Test batting in his own style and he growing in confidence and more importantly as a bonafide match winner. The batting exploits are helping his wicket-keeping too and Pant is turning into an asset for the team. His century in the fourth Test completely changed the complexion of the match and the series, but for me his 58 not out in the second Test was more important for the team. A swashbuckling 91 in a losing cause in the first Test had set the tone for the series for this exciting talent.

7) R Ashwin: 10/10 - Excellent - (32 wickets @ 14.71 and 189 runs @ 31.50)

Ashwin showed yet again why he is India's biggest match winner in Test cricket of this generation. His virtuoso performance in the second Test with bat and ball in front of his home crowd got India going in the series and he went on to dismantle England completely in the next two Tests in the company of Axar Patel. 32 wickets in the series, which also witnessed him get past the magic figure of 400 Test wickets. Ashwin was vocal about what he felt about his feeling off the pitch and backed it up with great performances on it.

8) Axar Patel: 10/10 - Excellent - (27 wickets @ 10.59)

An injury meant his Test debut got delayed and perhaps the only reason that saved England from a 4-0 series whitewash. He was practically unplayable for the English batsmen as he picked up 4 five-wicket hauls in the 6 innings he bowled in. An outstanding start to his Test career means India have a huge selection problem to deal with when Ravindra Jadeja is fit to play.

9) Washington Sundar: 8/10 - Very Good - (181 runs @90.50)

In the team primarily as a bowler, Sundar rarely got a chance to bowl as Ashwin and Axar ran the English ragged. He still picked up 2 wickets in little chance that he got to bowl. But his real contribution came with the bat as he shared match changing partnerships with Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel down the order to set up India's win in the final Test. He was left unbeaten on 96 but would be satisfied that his efforts helped the team win the match. A serious find for the team.

10) Ishant Sharma: 8/10 - Very Good - (6 wickets @ 26.66)

There wasn't much to do for the pacers in this series, yet Ishant stood out with his immaculate consistency. He was India's stand out bowler in the first Test and the only one whom Joe Root had a problem facing. He picked up important wickets with both the new and old ball and also became only the second Indian paceman to play 100 Tests in the series.

11) Jasprit Bumrah: 6/10 - Above Average - (4 wickets @ 32.25)

Bumrah played his first home series and realised what it must have been for Ishant Sharma to bowl on unhelpful surfaces for so many years. He played just two Test matches and there wasn't much for him to do. Boom Boom will be expected to take up a more important role when India travel abroad.

12) Mohammed Siraj: 7/10 - Good - (3 wickets @ 22.66)

Mohammed Siraj breathed fire in the final Test and his dismissal of Joe Root was a stand out one where he got the ball to come in sharply. His performances in India in the two Tests were in line with his great show in Australia and the team management will now have a problem of plenty when the likes of Shami and Bhuvneshwar are back and raring to go.

13) Kuldeep Yadav: (2 wickets @ 20.50)

It will be unfair to judge Kuldeep as he played just one match and bowled just 12 overs. He was unlucky to not get picked in the first Test and remained in the shadows of Ashwin and Axar in the second. The fact that the other contenders in the team can bat better than him means he will have to be at his best with ball and unfortunately Kohli has more options currently. The chinaman will have to be patient and wait for his turn.

14) Shahbaz Nadeem: 3/10 - Poor - (4 wickets @ 58.25)

Nadeem was disappointing in the first Test to say the least. He leaked runs and strayed in both line and length and couldn't create any pressure. Hi spoor performance meant there was no support for Ashwin and this resulted in a bog loss for India. He was brought in as a substitute and will be lucky to play another match for India, given the options available for the team.































































































































SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england
Close
File image of Jofra Archer. (Getty Images)
File image of Jofra Archer. (Getty Images)
cricket

England head coach provides update on Jofra Archer's injury ahead of India T20Is

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:32 PM IST
  • The extent of the damage is unknown at the moment but Chris Silverwood, the England head coach, has informed that Jofra Archer’s injury is being looked into.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Team India coach Ravi Shastri addresses players ahead of net session in Chennai during the Test series against England.(Twitter/BCCI)
Team India coach Ravi Shastri addresses players ahead of net session in Chennai during the Test series against England.(Twitter/BCCI)
cricket

India vs England Test series - Team India report card

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:13 PM IST
  • Virat Kohli and his men crushed Joe Root's team to win the series 3-1 and also qualified for the final of the maiden World Test Championship. Here is a look at our report card of Team India in this series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devdutt Padikkal.(Twitter)
Devdutt Padikkal.(Twitter)
cricket

Devdutt Padikkal continues run-spree, registers fourth consecutive century

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Padikkal registered his latest century against Kerala in the ongoing quarter-final 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Palam A ground in the national capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harbhajan Singh: File Photo(Getty Images)
Harbhajan Singh: File Photo(Getty Images)
cricket

Harbhajan names India’s 2nd choice wicketkeeper after Rishabh Pant

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Harbhajan was of the opinion that Saha is a 'safe keeper and has very good hands’, adding that the Bengal cricketer has been with Team India for a long time now and is fitter than most of the youngsters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.(Reuters)
File photo of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.(Reuters)
cricket

'Week later without knowing some rule comes and we go from number one to three'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Due to the changes, India went from first to second place despite winning three series. Australia overtook them with 2 series wins out 3. They were required to win series in Australia and against England to qualify for the final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Great addition': Laxman names player who can be 'match-winner' in T20Is

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Speaking on Star Sports' Game Plan, former India cricketer VVS Laxman said: "It is going to be a big series for him and his addition will strengthen the finishers in the Indian team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women's T20 Champions Cup will be played in 2027 and 2031, announces ICC(Twitter)
Women's T20 Champions Cup will be played in 2027 and 2031, announces ICC(Twitter)
cricket

Women's T20 Champions Cup to be played in 2027 and 2031: ICC

ANI, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Two 50-over World Cups will be played in 2025 and 2029 while four T20 World Cups have been scheduled for 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former India captains Kapil Dev (L) and Sunil Gavaskar (R)(HT Collage)
Former India captains Kapil Dev (L) and Sunil Gavaskar (R)(HT Collage)
cricket

Gavaskar opens up on Kapil Dev being dropped from 1984 Kolkata Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:38 AM IST
The episode happened in 1984 when the all-rounder was dropped for the Kolkata Test against England. Back then, it was reported that Kapil was dropped for his poor performance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michael Vaughan and Washington Sundar.(PTI/File)
Michael Vaughan and Washington Sundar.(PTI/File)
cricket

'He's not going to be at no. 8 for long': Vaughan's prediction for Sundar

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Vaughan said even former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly would have proud to have played a backfoot punch like Sundar did against Anderson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Tendulkar (L) with Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R)(Twitter)
Sachin Tendulkar (L) with Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R)(Twitter)
cricket

Tendulkar suggested Dhoni's name to lead India, reveals former BCCI president

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:06 AM IST
Dhoni announced his retirement from both ODIs and T20s in 2020, marking an end to his 16-year long international career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin in action. File(AP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin in action. File(AP)
cricket

Ashwin on pitch critics: 'By giving attention, we are encouraging them'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:04 AM IST
India vs England: After thumping England by an innings and 25 runs on Saturday, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had his say over the pitch debate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inzamam ul Haq and Rishabh Pant.(PTI/File)
Inzamam ul Haq and Rishabh Pant.(PTI/File)
cricket

'It's like watching Sehwag bat left-handed': Inzamam lauds 'brilliant' Pant

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:03 AM IST
So much so, that the former Pakistan captain feels he is watching a left-handed version of Virender Sehwag everytime Pant is batting. Inzamam reckons pressure has no effect on Pant, a characteristic he spotted in Sehwag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India Nets - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 8, 2019 India coach Ravi Shastri during nets Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File photo(Action Images via Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India Nets - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 8, 2019 India coach Ravi Shastri during nets Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File photo(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

Coaching class: From great to greater

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer), Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:59 AM IST
How India coach Ravi Shastri unlocked a young team’s true potential post the pandemic lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kieron Pollard.(Screengrab)
Kieron Pollard.(Screengrab)
cricket

West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets, take T20 series 2-1

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Chasing Sri Lanka’s modest 131-4, the West Indies were again constrained by Sri Lanka’s spin attack and came to the 18th over at 105-7, needing 27 runs from 18 balls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant.(REUTERS)
India's Rishabh Pant.(REUTERS)
cricket

Rishabh Pant forcing world to look at Test batting differently

By Sanjay Manjrekar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Now, after the India-England series, it’s clear Rishabh Pant is not just different, he is also a highly effective batsman who makes a winning impact on a Test match, writes Sanjay Manjrekar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP