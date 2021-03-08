'Sourav Ganguly would have been proud if it had come off his blade': Vaughan lauds Sundar's shot off Anderson

Rishabh Pant and spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin may have been the stars for India’s victory in the fourth Test against England but Washington Sundar’s performance did not go unnoticed. Sundar (96*), who missed out on his maiden century after India lost their last three wickets in five balls in the second innings, received praise from all quarters. Former England captain Michael Vaughan was in awe of Sundar’s strokeplay.

The left-hander played many attractive strokes during his unbeaten 96-run knock that gave India a healthy lead but what stood out for Vaughan was the backfoot punch Sundar played off James Anderson towards the end of Day 2 in Ahmedabad.

Vaughan said even former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly would have been proud to have played a backfoot punch like Sundar did against Anderson.

“He's (Sundar) too good a player to be at No.8 that punch he played off Jimmy Anderson through extra cover towards the end of the day... Sourav Ganguly would have been absolutely delighted to have come off his blade,” Vaughan told in a video interview with Cricbuzz.

Sundar, who made his Test debut in Australia has already scored three vital fifties for India and Vaughan reckons No.8 is too a low position for someone like Sundar.

“I look where he bats at No. 8 and think he's not gonna bat there for long. He's certainly a player that could bat in the top six in time. That's gonna give India a great option, he can bowl his off spin,” Vaughan added.

Explaining the reasons behind his thought, Vaughan said Sundar has a very good technique

“Technically very strong, plays straight, picks up length quickly, he's got good options on both front and back foot off side and on side,” he said.

The former England captain added that despite being only 21 and fairly new at the Test level, Sundar looks completely in control even in pressure situations.

“Again we have to look at the age... 21 Washington Sundar, 23 for Rishabh Pant. They are certainly the future of Indian cricket. I look the way Sundar has played in his short test career. The way he started in Australia and obviously here in his own backyard, you obviously expect him to do well but it's the pressure... We've seen him play with great courage and a calm head.

“I always look at younger players on how they react to pressure situation. Can they send back a message to the dressing room that they are in control. And I think Sundar has shown that he is in full control,” he said.

