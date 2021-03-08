'Sourav Ganguly would have been proud if it had come off his blade': Vaughan lauds Sundar's shot off Anderson
Rishabh Pant and spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin may have been the stars for India’s victory in the fourth Test against England but Washington Sundar’s performance did not go unnoticed. Sundar (96*), who missed out on his maiden century after India lost their last three wickets in five balls in the second innings, received praise from all quarters. Former England captain Michael Vaughan was in awe of Sundar’s strokeplay.
The left-hander played many attractive strokes during his unbeaten 96-run knock that gave India a healthy lead but what stood out for Vaughan was the backfoot punch Sundar played off James Anderson towards the end of Day 2 in Ahmedabad.
Also read: Tendulkar suggested Dhoni's name to lead India, reveals former BCCI president
Vaughan said even former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly would have been proud to have played a backfoot punch like Sundar did against Anderson.
“He's (Sundar) too good a player to be at No.8 that punch he played off Jimmy Anderson through extra cover towards the end of the day... Sourav Ganguly would have been absolutely delighted to have come off his blade,” Vaughan told in a video interview with Cricbuzz.
Sundar, who made his Test debut in Australia has already scored three vital fifties for India and Vaughan reckons No.8 is too a low position for someone like Sundar.
“I look where he bats at No. 8 and think he's not gonna bat there for long. He's certainly a player that could bat in the top six in time. That's gonna give India a great option, he can bowl his off spin,” Vaughan added.
Explaining the reasons behind his thought, Vaughan said Sundar has a very good technique
“Technically very strong, plays straight, picks up length quickly, he's got good options on both front and back foot off side and on side,” he said.
The former England captain added that despite being only 21 and fairly new at the Test level, Sundar looks completely in control even in pressure situations.
“Again we have to look at the age... 21 Washington Sundar, 23 for Rishabh Pant. They are certainly the future of Indian cricket. I look the way Sundar has played in his short test career. The way he started in Australia and obviously here in his own backyard, you obviously expect him to do well but it's the pressure... We've seen him play with great courage and a calm head.
“I always look at younger players on how they react to pressure situation. Can they send back a message to the dressing room that they are in control. And I think Sundar has shown that he is in full control,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's not going to be at no. 8 for long': Vaughan's prediction for Sundar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tendulkar suggested Dhoni's name to lead India, reveals former BCCI president
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashwin on pitch critics: 'By giving attention, we are encouraging them'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's like watching Sehwag bat left-handed': Inzamam lauds 'brilliant' Pant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coaching class: From great to greater
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets, take T20 series 2-1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant forcing world to look at Test batting differently
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He may become fastest to get 100 wkts': Akhtar's prediction for India spinner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Lot to learn from this tour': Root, Stokes congratulate Team India on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England players will be staying for the whole of IPL: Head coach Silverwood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No home game for any team in IPL 2021 fixture
- The Indian Premier League (IPL), to be held across six venues, will take a decision on allowing fans into the stadiums later in the tournament. The IPL 2021 schedule was announced on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He has temperament of a top-order batsman,' Laxman lauds youngster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India lacked match practice, will need time to get back into rhythm: Harmanpreet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Matches made in heaven': Afridi confirms daughter's engagement with Pak pacer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'They do it to have fun at my expense': Shastri's reply to meme makers & trolls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox