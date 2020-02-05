India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Hamilton weather and pitch report - No chance of rain, slow surface likely

cricket

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 06:08 IST

A high on confidence India will take on New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday. India rewrote the record books by blanking New Zealand 5-0 in the recently-concluded T20I series and there is no reason why the Virat Kohli-led side cannot pull off another whitewash in the ODIs. The injury to Rohit Sharma, however, will be India’s biggest concern. The opener, who had to retire hurt because of a calf injury during the final T20I at Mount Maunganui, has been ruled out of the remaining tour. That has opened the doors for Mayank Agarwal in the ODIs.

India captain Virat Kohli has already confirmed that KL Rahul will bat in the middle order, meaning there will be a new opening combination – debutants Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal – for India in the first ODI at Hamilton.

New Zealand too have their share of injury troubles. Captain Kane Williamson, who missed the final two T20Is, has been ruled out of the first two ODIs. Mark Chapman is likely to get his ODI cap and slot in at No.3. New Zealand, however, will rejoice at the return of Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham and Henry Nicholls. The return of Latham and Neesham will mean there will be more experience in the New Zealand middle order. But their bowling unit – still without Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry – continues to be a worry.

Hamilton weather report for India vs New Zealand 1st ODI

The weather in Hamilton for the first ODI between India and New Zealand is expected to be a perfect one. Unlike in the T20Is, there are no chances of rain. The temperature is likely to hover between 18-23 degrees Celcius. The humidity will be around 35% during the afternoon.

Hamilton pitch report for India vs New Zealand 1st ODI

The last time India played an ODI at Hamilton, they were blown away by Trent Boult and were bowled out for 92. But neither is Boutl and nor the pitch will be anything similar on Wednesday. If the T20I in Hamilton was anything go by then the pitch for the first ODI is likely to be a batting paradise with a little help for slower bowlers as the odd delivery might hold up a little.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Hamilton insights

Highest team total: 363/4 by West Indies against New Zealand in 2014

Lowest team total: 191 by Australia against New Zealand in 2016

Highest individual score: 181* by M Hayden (AUS) against New Zealand in 2007

Best bowling figures: 6/33 by T Boult (NZ) against Australia in 2017

Biggest partnership: 256* by D Miller and JP Duminy (SA) for 5th wicket against Zimbabwe