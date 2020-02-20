India vs New Zealand 1st Test match live streaming and timing: When and where to watch on TV and online

cricket

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 18:32 IST

India will take on New Zealand in the first Test match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on February 21. The No.1-ranked side Indian side will play their first Test match of 2020 and ahead of that, the biggest challenge they will have to deal with is the high winds at Wellington and the pitch which has a greenish tinge to it.

India have confidence in their batting but captain Virat Kohli was deliberating how best to approach bowling at the New Zealand capital’s breezy Basin Reserve ground.

“Wind in this stadium more than any other in the world plays a massive, massive role,” Kohli said.

New Zealand also departed from the usual practice of naming their team a day early as they ponder the state of the wicket.

Skipper Kane Williamson said a final decision would be made after a late inspection before Friday’s toss.

Williamson indicated Kyle Jamieson would make his Test debut in place of Neil Wagner, who is on paternity leave, leaving New Zealand to choose between their one specialist spinner -- Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel -- and all-rounder Daryl Mitchell.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will take place in Basin Reserve, Wellington.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match begin?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match begins at 4:00 AM IST on Friday (February 21).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs New Zealand first Test?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch IND vs NZ 1st Test match online?

The online streaming of the The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.