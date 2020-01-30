India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: When, where and how to watch live telecast on TV and live streaming online

After winning their maiden T20I series victory courtesy a dramatic Super Over win in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand, Virat Kohli’s India would look to make it 4-0 as the two sides meet again the 4th T20I at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday. What would give India heart is the fact that India came from behind and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat on Wednesday.

Hitman Rohit Sharma hit a brilliant unbeaten 15 (including two sixes off the last 2 balls) in the Super Over as India chased down New Zealand’s score of 17 to win the third T20I at Seddon Park and they would look to continue with the performance at Wellington.

In the post-match press-conference captain Virat Kohli said that they will be giving the other players in the squad a run in the remaining matches of the series. “We will try to win 5-0. There are a couple of guys who are sitting out like Sundar and Saini, they deserve to get a game. The idea is to win the remaining two games,” Kohli said.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match will take place at Westpac Stadium, Hamilton.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I begin?

The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match begins at 12:30 pm IST on Friday (January 31).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs New Zealand 4th T20I?

The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I match will be available at Hotstar.