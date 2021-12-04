'Was a no-brainer in the previous game itself': Aakash Chopra criticises New Zealand for crucial 'mistake' in 2nd Test

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra pointed out a crucial "mistake" from the New Zealand team in the India Test series, let alone the ongoing Mumbai game, by excluding left-arm pacer Neil Wagner from their playing XI for both the Tests.

With New Zealand struggling in the second innings in Kanpur, before Tim Southee wreaked havoc, there were discussions, even in the commentary box, on whether Kane Williamson had missed the trick by leaving out Wagner from the playing XI.

Following the opener, where New Zealand had eked out a draw, Wagner's return to the XI was certain with a bouncy Wankhede track on offer, but the visitors stuck to their bowling combination.

Analysing New Zealand's performance on day 1 of the second Test at the Wankhede on his YouTube channel, Aakash criticised the strategy of going with three spinners, explaining that Ajaz Patel was the only bowler to put pressure on the Indians.

"Why no Wagner? You're not playing Somerville as a batter, right? Because if you bowl with Somerville, the Indian batters will smash him all round the corner. Rachin Ravindra is a part-timer. Ajaz Patel was the only bowler to put pressure on the Indians. Not including Wagner was a mistake in my opinion," he said.

Aakash then explained Wagner's selection was a "no-brainer" even for the Kanpur Test, but Wankhede conditions made his return certain.

"Niel Wagner - perhaps it was a no-brainer in the previous game itself. Out of the 17 wickets that India lost in the previous game, 14 of them were taken by pacers. They had to play Wagner on a bouncy Mumbai pitch. There's sideways movement, swing and pace on Wankhede. Captaincy was 50-50 for me with regards to team selection and even with bowling changes," he added.

Ajaz was the pick of the bowlers, picking all four wickets that fell on day 1 in Mumbai which included sending back captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck.

From 80 for three, Mayank Agarwal helped revive India, combining with Kanpur-Test hero Shreyas Iyer to stitch an 80-run stand before he notched up his fourth Test century en route to an unbeaten 120.

India will resume second day on 221/4 with Wriddhiman Saha unbeaten on 25 off 53 alongside Mayank.

