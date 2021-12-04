India vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: IND lead by 332 runs as Mayank, Pujara end day on 69/0 at Stumps

India vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: India ended the day at 69/0 at Stumps, and with a hefty lead of 332 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara (29*), opening the batting instead of Shubman Gill, started steady with Mayank Agarwal (38*) in the second innings to take India's lead past 300. The two went on to stitch a half-century opening stand. Virat Kohli had the option of enforcing the follow-on but he decided against it. India took complete control on Day 2 as New Zealand were bundled out on 62 in their first innings. It all started with Mohammed Siraj decimating the New Zealand top-order, dismissing three batters in quick succession. R Ashwin scalped four, Axar Patel picked two and Jayant Yadav dismissed one. The tourists at the moment trail by 263 runs. Meanwhile, New Zealand had kicked-off Day 2 on an impressive note with Ajaz Patel picking all the ten Indian wickets. The spinner becomes the third cricketer after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to achieve the feat. Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal too impressed with a fantastic 150 and found great support by Axar, who completed his maiden half-century in Tests. India posted 325 in their first innings after resuming action on Day 2 from the overnight score of 221-4.

Catch the LIVE updates of Day 2 of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON