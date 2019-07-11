India vs New Zealand, semi-final World Cup 2019: ‘Not pathetic at all’: Yuvraj Singh defends Rishabh Pant after Kevin Pietersen criticism

Former India cricketer jumped into the defence of under-fire batsman Rishabh Pant after the latter was criticised by former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen after India’s World Cup semi-final defeat at the hands of New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. India suffered a rare top-order collapse that saw them lose to New Zealand by 18 runs despite fighting half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni.

Pant was criticised for his shot selection that caused his dismissal and Pietersen’s took to social media to express his unhappiness. His post read: ““How many times have we seen @RishabPant777 do that?????!!!!! The very reason he wasn’t picked initially! Pathetic!.”

Coming to Pant’s aid, Yuvraj wrote: “He’s played 8 Odis ! It’s not his fault he will learn and get better it’s not pathetic at all ! However we all are entitled to share our opinions.”

KP then gave reason for his remarks and wrote: “My criticism comes out of frustration because of how good he is, mate. He does it sooooo many times! Let’s hope he learns FAST!”

Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli too came to the defense of Pant and said: “He’s still young. I made many errors when I was young in my career and he will learn. He will look back and think yes, he could have chosen a different option in that situation and he realises that already.”

“He (Pant) is an instinctive player and did well to overcome that situation and stringing a partnership with Hardik (Pandya). I think the way they played after the loss of three wickets, four wickets rather, was quite commendable. I am sure he will reflect on it and he will come out stronger,” he said.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 13:59 IST