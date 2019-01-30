India vs New Zealand: Two players earn maiden call-ups to New Zealand’s squad for T20I series, Trent Boult rested

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell and fast bowler Blair Tickner earned maiden call-ups to the New Zealand squad for the T20I series against India. Mitchell has been selected for the entire three-match series, while Tickner will replace Lockie Ferguson in the squad for the third T20I. Ferguson will be rested for the final match of the series. The T20I series will begin on February 6.

Northern Districts’ Mitchell is currently at the third position in the top run-scorers list of the T20 Super Smash. The middle-order batsman has scored 281 runs in eight matches with two half-centuries. While Central Districts’ Tickner is second on the top wicket-takers list with 12 wickets in seven matches.

“Both Daryl and Blair have been rewarded for the strong form they’ve produced in domestic cricket. They’ve been there or thereabouts for most of the season and both featured in our New Zealand A short-format teams.

“Daryl has shown his value with the bat and also tends to bowl at some tough times for the [Northern] Knights, and Blair is well-respected among his teammates and opponents alike as someone who bowls a heavy ball at good pace,” New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen told ESPN Cricinfo.

Captain Kane Williamson, who was rested for New Zealand’s last T20 match against Sri Lanka will replace Henry Nicholls in the squad and fast bowler Trent Boult has been rested for the series.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (games 1 and 2), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner (game 3).

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 10:46 IST