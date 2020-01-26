India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli’s drop catch stuns Jasprit Bumrah in Auckland - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 17:20 IST

India thrashed New Zealand by 7 wickets in the 2nd T20I at the Eden Park Auckland to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja were the star of night. India captain Virat Kohli had a mixed day, particularly in the field. Kohli, who hold on to two sharp catches after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson opted to bat first, also dropped an easy catch towards the end of New Zealand’s innings.

In the 18th over of the New Zealand innings, Bumrah deceived Ross Taylor with a well-disguised slower one. The experienced Kiwi right-hander went for his famous cross-batted heave but could not get the desired connection. Standing at long-on, Kohli positioned himself under the ball but to everyone’s surprise, the ball just popped out of his hands.

Bumrah at first, couldn’t believe his eyes but soon broke into a laughter and so did Kohli. The Indian captain sets high standards in the field and he had also mentioned about improving the catching and ground fielding after India’s win in the first T20I.

Rahul, who had scored 56 in the first T20I at the same venue, remained unbeaten on 57 with Shreyas Iyer also contributing with 44 runs. He put up an 86-run stand with Shreyas Iyer, who scored 44 off 33 balls, his innings punctuated three sixes and a four.

Chasing a modest 136, the Indians were jolted early with Tim Southee (2/20) removing Rohit Sharma (8) and Virat Kohli (11) early.

Spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner then bowled some quiet overs to keep their chances afloat as India were 60/2 at the halfway stage.

But it was in the 15th over that Rahul cut loose to hit Hamish Bennett for 16 runs as New Zealand were made to pay for their two missed run out opportunities, the second of which came in the last ball of the over.

Rahul brought up his fifty with an aerial extra cover drive as he looked to extend his purple patch.

In the next over, Shreyas Iyer hit Blair Tickner for back-to-back four and a six to bring down the equation to 16 from 24 balls after the 16th over.

The right-hander was dismissed for 44 in his pursuit to get to his fifty but Shivam Dube then finished the match with a six.

The win was, however, set up by India’s bowlers led by Ravindra Jadeja, who finshed with figures of 2 for 18 in his 4 overs.