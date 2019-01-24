India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan spend time with family to unwind after Napier win

After registering a convincing win over New Zealand in the first ODI in Napier, India cricketers Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were pictured spending time with their families on Thursday.

Kohli uploaded a picture on social media with wife Anushka Sharma, who has also accompanied the Indian skipper to New Zealand. Kohli uploaded a story on popular social media platform Instagram and his post read: ‘Moments with her’.

Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma. (Virat Kohli/ Instagram)

Later, Kohli uploaded an image of just himself and his post read: “Basking in the sun.”

Basking in the sun. ☀️😎 pic.twitter.com/BEcZ2y2qrt — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 24, 2019

Meanwhile, opener Shikhar Dhawan too shared an image and his post read: Happiness is father and daughter time...

Dhawan played an important role in India’s convincing win in the first ODI and the same will be expected of him when the caravan moves to Mount Maunganui, the venue for the second and third matches of the series.

After an average outing in the three-match ODI series in Australia, Dhawan roared back to life in Napier, where he scored his first half-century in 10 innings.

As for skipper Kohli, he will look to end his Kiwi tour on a high as he has been rested for the final two ODIs and the subsequent T20I series.

The second ODI of the series will be played on Saturday.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson

India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 15:17 IST