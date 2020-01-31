India vs New Zealand: Wellington weather and pitch report for IND vs NZ 4th T20I at the Westpac Stadium

cricket

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 10:00 IST

India sealed their maiden T20I series victory in New Zealand with a dramatic Super Over on Wednesday but that has by no means lowered the intensity in the Indian camp. Going by captain Virat Kohli’s words, Team India is looking to rout New Zealand 5-0 in their first-ever five-match T20I series. Their quest for a whitewash begins on Friday, when India take on New Zealand in the 4th T20I at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington. On the surface area the match may seem inconsequential as it will do little in the outcome of the series but dig deeper and the remaining two matches become immensely important for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

Kohli had made it clear that they will aim for 5-0 but had also stated his intentions of testing the bench strength. What goes in India’s favour is the fact that all 15 of their squad members can walk into the side anytime. Take Washington Sundar for instance. Sundar is yet to play in New Zealand but the off-spinning all-rounder had played the joint most T20Is for India along with Rohit Sharma in last 12 months before this series began. Same goes for pacer Navdeep Saini, who had shown immense potential in the ODI series against Australia.

Also Read: Find of India & best fast bowler of world: Akhtar’s praise for India quick

New Zealand , on the other hand, would look to bounce back from a heartbreaking defeat and get on the board

Wellington weather for India vs New Zealand 4th T20I

Unlike Auckland and Hamilton where overcast conditions had greeted both the teams, Wellington promises bright sunshine with absolute no chance of any rain throughout Friday. The temperature is likely to hover between 18 and 24 degree Celsius providing ideal conditions for both India and New Zealand cricketers.

Wellington pitch report for IND vz NZ 4th T20I

Wellington has generally provided a bed of roses for batsmen with the team batting first winning four out of the last 5 T20Is here and on Friday, in the 4th T20I, the pitch should offer nothing different. The seamers have been more successful in getting wickets but the spinners have been economical.

Westpac Stadium in Wellington insights

Highest team total: 219/6 by New Zealand vs India in 2019

Lowest team total: 101 all-out by Pakistan against New Zealand in 2016

Highest individual score: 84 by Tim Seifert (NZ) against India in 2019

Best bowling figures: 3/7 by Grant Elliott (NZ) against Pakistan in 2016.

Biggest partnership: 143* by Alex Hales and Michael Lumb for 1st wicket against New Zealand in 2013.

New Zealand’s stellar record at Wellington

At Wellington, New Zealand have a brilliant record in T20Is. They haven’t lost any T20I since 2014 and won 6 on the trot. New Zealand have won a total of 8 T20Is — the most for them at any venue.