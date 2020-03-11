India vs South Africa 1st ODI: When, where and how to watch live telecast on TV and live streaming online

India will take on South Africa in a 3-match ODI series and this gives the side a great chance to come back to winning ways after having tasted 5 defeats in a trot in New Zealand. The team have been brilliant in their own conditions and hence, they should be the favourites. South Africa, on the other hand, have blanked Australia 3-0 in the just-concluded ODI series and should be a side brimming with confidence.

“International matches are important. We just lost a series in New Zealand and you all are aware of the reactions after that. Our aim is to win the series because if we don’t do well, an individual’s confidence also gets affected,” Bhuvneshwar said on the eve of the first ODI between India and South Africa here on Thursday.

“T20 is a different thing but if we do well here, we will have confidence going into the IPL which is necessary,” he further added.

Where is the India vs South Africa 1st ODI taking place?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will take place at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

At what time does the India vs South Africa 1st ODI begin?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match begins at 13:30 AM IST on Thursday (March 12).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs South Africa 1st ODI?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.